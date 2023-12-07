Russia school shooting: From American nightmare to Russian bitter reality

On December 7, a girl student, an eighth-grader, went on a shooting spree at Bryansk School No. 5. Five people were injured, two were killed, including the girl shooter herself. The girl's motive for the attack is yet to be established. According to unconfirmed reports, the girl suffered from bullying at school. This is the first time in the history of school shooting incidents in Russia, when the shooter was a girl.

Photo: Телеграм Русская весна

No incidents of school shooting were known in Russia before 2014. Before 2014, many in Russia believed that the phenomenon of school shooting was inherent with the United States. After 2014, however, episodes fo school shooting began to occur throughout Russia on a regular basis.

2014, Moscow

On February 3, 2014, a high school student came with his father's carbine and rifle to Moscow School No. 263. The man shot the geography teacher, who died on the spot. He also fired at police officers who arrived at the scene, killing one person and wounding another.

The teenager was charged with hostage-taking, murder and attack on law enforcement officers. Based on the results of the examination, the man was declared insane and sent for compulsory treatment.

That episode became the first case mass school shooting in Russia, when a shooter used a civilian weapon according to the "American scenario.”

2016, Nakhodka (the Far East of Russia)

On March 18, 2016, a young man killed a 15-year-old schoolgirl in school principal's office in Nakhodka, the Far East of Russia. The man then committed suicide. It was reported that the young people were a couple that broke up shortly before the incident. The 19-year-old boy came to school to sort things out with his ex-girlfriend. He ended up breaking into the principal's office, where the student was staying at the moment, stabbed her to death and killed himself.

2017, Ivanteevka (Moscow suburban town)

On September 5, 2017, Mikhail P., a ninth-grader at School No. 1 in Ivanteevka near Moscow, hit a computer science teacher with a kitchen hatchet during a lesson, and began shooting at his classmates from an air gun and throwing explosives. Four people were injured.

The incident happened because of teacher's comments regarding Mikhail's appearance. The young man came to school wearing a long raincoat and ankle boots.

The student was charged with attempted murder and hooliganism.

2017, Moscow

On November 1, 2017, a third-year student at a Moscow college killed a 44-year-old life safety teacher. He committed suicide having published photos on his social media page immediately after the crime. The young man may have committed the crime because of a conflict with his teacher.

2017, Vysokovsk (Moscow suburban town)

On November 29, 2017, at a school in the town of Vysokovsk near Moscow, a quarrel occurred between 8th grade students. One of them grabbed a knife that he had with him and stabbed a classmate in the neck several times. The victim survived the attack. The incident took place because of bullying.

2018, Perm

On January 15, 2018, two students from School No. 127 (an 11th grade student and a previously expelled student) attacked elementary school students with knives. As a result, 15 people, including a teacher, who tried to separate the fighters, received cut wounds. Three people were taken to intensive care in serious condition. The attackers were detained.

2018, Ulan Ude

On the morning of January 19, 2018, 15-year-old schoolboy attacked students of School No. 5 in a military town near the city of Ulan Ude. The man first threw a Molotov cocktail into the classroom during a class. When students started running out of the classroom, the man started attacking them with an exe. He was then detained.

2018, Kerch (Crimea)

On October 17, an explosion occurred at the Kerch Polytechnic College. A fourth-year student Vladislav Roslyakov started shooting at students indiscriminately. He then carried out an explosion and then killed himself. Seventeen people were killed in the attack.

2019, Blagoveshchensk

On November 14, a student at the Amur Construction College opened fire in the college building using a hunting weapon. Three people were injured, one was killed. The attacker committed suicide.

2021, Kazan

On the morning of May 11, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev opened fire at School No. 175, from which he graduated. He had a firearm permit. As a result of the shooting, nine people were killed and 23 were injured, most of them children. After the police arrived at the school, Galyaviev surrendered and was detained. The young man was later arrested.

2021, Perm

On the morning of September 20, a student at Perm State National Research University opened fire killing eight and injuring 30. The shooter resisted arrest and was wounded.

2022, Izhevsk

On September 26, 2022, a graduate of School No. 88, born in 1988, entered the educational institution and opened fire at people. The man was wearing a balaclava and a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols on it. He was armed with two pistols. Fifteen people were killed, 11 of them were children. Twenty-two children and two adults were injured. The attacker committed suicide.

2023, Bryansk

On December 7, an eighth-grader started shooting at School No. 5 in Bryansk. The shooter was a girl. She brought her father's Bekas-3 shotgun to school in a tube. Five people were hurt, two had mild injuries, and three others suffered moderate injuries. One student died. The girl shooter committed suicide.