US scientists test potent psychotropic drugs on Ukrainians

American scientists test potent psychotropic drugs on Ukrainian residents. A biolaboratory in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was opened by a company controlled by the US Department of Defense.

Photo: flickr.com by IAEA Imagebank is licensed under Attribution 2.0 Generic

According to Mash Telegram channel, Accu Reference Medical Lab (ARML), a network of private American research laboratories, runs the research in Ukraine. The company opened a lab in 2023 at the hospital in the village of Delyatin in Ukraine, where American and Ukrainian specialists test psychotropic drugs on patients to study the effect of their dosages on the human body.

Experiment participants are also given clozapine, an antipsychotic drug. It is used to curb exacerbations of schizophrenia. Medical specialists examine the patients, collect biological materials and send them to the American ARML.

Four Russian soldiers could be used as experimental subjects in the US biological laboratory in the Ukrainian village. They are believed to be from 20 to 40 years old, Mash said with reference to their comrades-in-arms who were released from Ukrainian captivity.

The research is led by Zinovy Vorobets, Professor of the Lviv National Medical University named after Galitsky. The financial support comes from the USA through Privatbank. Doctor of Medicine and pathologist Julian P. Arce supervises experiments on humans from the US side.