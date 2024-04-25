World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The outcome of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not going to be pleasing for everyone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News.

"I don't know how it's going to be, I'm not sure everyone will be happy," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he did not know exactly what the outcome of the conflict would be. However, he expressed confidence that Ukraine should win. At the same time, he acknowledged that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could lose their positions if they did not receive immediate assistance from the United States.

On April 24, US President Joe Biden approved a bill on the allocation of a new military aid package worth $61 billion for Ukraine. Shipments will begin within hours, he said.

Zelensky also said in the interview that Western aviation should operate in Ukraine as well. Zelensky was asked whether he would like the planes that are now used in Israel to operate in Ukraine.

"If we want to be true allies, Ukraine and Western countries, they must show the same on our territory,” he replied.

Ukraine is preparing documents for negotiations with Russia

In April, Zelensky spoke about negotiations with Russia for the second time this spring. Kyiv will prepare a document with its own vision of resolving all issues and hand it over to the "enemy side” for discussion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that negotiations with Zelensky would be pointless. According to Lavrov, Moscow has long declared its readiness for negotiations, but the Ukrainian authorities could not develop a negotiable position that would take into account the current situation.

