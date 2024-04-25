American basketball player shares her impressions of Russian prison

Photo: flickr.com by Харшлайт is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

"The mattress had a huge blood stain on it. I had no soap, no toilet paper. That was the moment when I just felt less than a human. And I was like 'Now, this is going to be a ride,'" she said. "You've got to do what you got to do to survive," Griner said, Inside the Games reports.

Griner, who was found guilty in Russia of drug smuggling, was exchanged on December 8, 2022 for Russian national Viktor Bout. The latter was convicted in the United States. Griner was sentenced to nine years in a general regime colony and spent ten months in prison.

The US basketball player was detained at Moscow Sheremetyevo airport on February 17, 2022. In her luggage officers found several vapes containing illegal cannabis oils.

Brittney Griner was facing psychological problems after her release. The Phoenix Mercury, where she performs, let Griner to sit out matches until she felt ready to play again.