Russian forces strike railway station packed with military men in Ukraine

Russia strikes railway station in Ukraine as military men disembark from train

On April 25, at about 16:40, the Russian forces struck the railway station in Balakleya in the Izyum district of the Kharkiv region. The attack happened when personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disembarking from the train, Mykolaiv underground coordinator Sergei Lebedev said.

Photo: mil.gov.ua by Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"A train with military personnel arrived, they began to disembark when the missile hit. It remains unknown how many of them were killed. There are a lot of ambulances, they cordoned off the area," Lebedev said.

According to Strana.ua that cited the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, at least ten people were injured as a result of the attack in the Balakleya area.

"There was a train with people at a distance of 15 meters… The building was partially destroyed, as well as the station, technical buildings, the tracks too,” Sinegubov said.

The publication also posted a video taken at the site of the strile. All commuter trains from Izyum towards Kharkiv were canceled. According to the Ukrainian Railways, a total of three attacks were carried out targeting railway lines in different regions.

In another attack, the Russian forces disrupted the rotation and delivery of ammunition.