Two military helicopters collide midair and crash, all on board killed

Military helicopters AgustaWestland AW139 and Eurocopter Fennec collided midair and crashed in the city of Lumut, Malaysia. All 10 crew members were killed as a result of the accident.

The helicopters touched rotors in midair while performing a manoeuvre and crashed. One of them crashed on the territory of a stadium, while the other one fell near a swimming pool of the Navy sports complex.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, the helicopters were taking part in a flight rehearsal ahead of a military parade.