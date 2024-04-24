Serbian volunteer who fought for Russia in Ukraine asks Putin for help

Serbian citizen Aleksandar Jokic, a fighter who took part in the special military operation in Ukraine, can be deported from Russia and delivered to his homeland, where he faces a 25-year prison sentence.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Евгений Кель is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

The volunteer turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

"In 2021, I came to the DPR to defend the Russian people and interests of the Russian Federation," Aleksandar Jokic said.

The man recorded a video message to Putin and showed his military awards that included the St. George Cross and a medal For the Liberation of Mariupol.

The Serbian volunteer said that he had had problems in obtaining Russian citizenship for three years. He repeatedly applied to the migration service, but was refused every time because he was not a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces.

The volunteer learned about his dismissal after the disbandment of the Cascade unit, in which he fought. Other units refused to sign a contract with Jokic, and the man can now be deported to Serbia.

In Serbia, the man will be tried for mercenarism. He may face a prison term of up to 25 years. The volunteer asked Putin to help him obtain Russian citizenship and corresponding payments.

Alexander Khinshtein, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, said that the Serbian volunteer signed a contract with the Donetsk People's Republic, but not with the Russian Defence Ministry.

"The Donetsk People's Republic is part of Russia, and I see no reason for refusing Russian citizenship to the volunteer. We have no right to abandon the people in trouble who risk their lives and defend our country. They are our people and we will not abandon them," Alexander Khinshtein said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned that Serbian citizens traveling abroad to participate in armed conflicts in Ukraine or other countries would be severely punished by law. Vučić reminded volunteers in the conflict zone in Ukraine that participation in any conflicts not related to the defence of the territorial integrity of Serbia was prohibited.

The Serbian leader stressed that anyone breaking the law would face punishment regardless of the chosen side of the conflict.