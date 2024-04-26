Bloggers from Muslim state admire snow-capped mountains in Southern Russia

Muslim bloggers thrilled with their visit to Russia's Sochi

Bloggers from Bahrain visited the Sochi mountains as part of an introductory tour and were thrilled with the trip, RIA Novosti wrote with reference to the press service of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR).

Photo: Press service of Roza Khutor resort

Tour organisers are confident that the flow of tourists from Muslim countries to Russia is going to increase tenfold.

Director of the Center for the Development of International Tourism of the Center for Social Development, Yulia Maksutova, said that the next delegation of bloggers was going to arrive in the popular resort city of Russia in mid-May.

"Last year, more than 7,000 Arab tourists visited Russia,” she said. "This year we plan to welcome tens and hundreds and thousands.”

According to Maksutova, foreigners note that they found Sochi to be safer than, for example, London.