Kazan school shooter sees himself as all-hating god

Ilnaz Galyaviev, the 19-year-old young man who went on a shooting spree at High School No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan, gave his first testimony during interrogation.

Galyaviev said that he saw himself as a god about two months ago.

“In summer, a monster began to wake up in me, really. I started hating everyone. I always hated everyone and started hating even more,” he said, according to Baza.

The young man also said that having thought of himself a god, he told his mother about that. At the same time, when communicating with investigators, he noted that he had no parents.

“My mom was the first to know. Iэь on formal terms with her. She's not my mother. I have no parents, I hate you all. I don't have a mother, I have abandoned everyone. The woman who gave birth to me was not a mother. I have neither mom nor dad, I never called them that,” concluded Galyaviev.

The attack occurred at Kazan's High School No. 175 on Faizi Street in the morning of May 11. It was reported that two young men participated in the attack: they brought weapons with them and opened sporadic fire at school. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee subsequently denied information about two shooters. This information remains unclear.

According to most recent reports, seven children and a teacher were killed, 20 people were injured in the shooting.

May 12 has been declared a day of mourning in Tatarstan. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the parents of the deceased children and wished the victims a speedy recovery.