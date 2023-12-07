Girl opens fire from her father's hunting shotgun during biology class

A schoolgirl, an eighth-grader, brought a shotgun to her school in the city of Bryansk and opened indiscriminate fire. Several people were killed, others were seriously wounded. The police cordoned off the building, all students were evacuated. The shooter herself is believed to be among those killed.

The girl came to school with a weapon that belonged to her father, a hunting enthusiast. The student opened fire during a class of biology.

The girl went up to the fourth floor of the school building, entered the classroom and opened fire. She wounded several students before committing suicide. It was later said that the shooter fired the shotgun five times.

The Interior Ministry later confirmed that the shooter committed suicide.

According to the Bryansk city administration, two were killed as a result of the shooting. Four other people were wounded. Doctors are currently fighting for the life of a seriously wounded 14-year-old boy. He was reportedly shot in his forearm and knee. The boy lost a lot of blood and is now in intensive care.

The girl's father was brought in for interrogation. According to Shot Telegram channel, the man was named as Dmitry. Hу celebrated his 53rd birthday yesterday, on December 6. He assured investigators that he kept his gun as required - in a locked metal cabinet. His documents for the weapon are in order. The man said that his daughter may have stolen the key to the cabinet. He also said that his daughter did not complain of harassment at school.

The girl's mother told the police that her daughter hardly spoke to her in the last few days.

On the morning of December 7, before the girl came to school with a weapon, she refused breakfast. When leaving, the girl said two words to her mother: “Don’t howl.” The woman did not understand what exactly her daughter meant. The school shooting occurred in less than an hour.

It became known later that the girl shot from a Bekas-3 hunting rifle that belonged to her father. She hid the weapon in a tube to bring it to school, State Duma deputy Alexander Khinshtein wrote on social media.

“One of the reasons for the tragedy in Bryansk is negligent storage of firearms. It must be kept in a safe box, and only the immediate owner of the weapon should have access to this safe. This is one of the essential conditions for issuing permission to store and carry weapons,” he wrote.

Investigators opened a case under the article of murder of two or more persons (Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code). Special services are still working at the scene.

More than 700 students study at Bryansk School No. 5.

UPDATE:

The schoolgirl who went on a shooting spree at the Bryansk school was bullied by her classmates, one of the students told RBC: