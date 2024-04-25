World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Emmanuel Macron: Europe must be ready to build relations with Russia

Emmanuel Macron speaks of the future of relations with Russia

Europe must be ready to build relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said, TASS reports.

Emmanuel Macron speaks of the future of relations with Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Официальный сайт Европарламента is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

"Our security system will help us build neighbourly relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine,” the French president said.

Emmanuel Macron also said that Europe would need to rethink the scope of its joint defence system and respond to new challenges with prosperity and humanity.

"We see that we need to build a system of European security that we can trust. By ourselves. That is why I call on everyone to participate in its development,” he noted.

According to Macron, France has a fully staffed and one of the most effective armies in Europe. He also said that nuclear weapons were part of defence of the European continent.

"This is how we will be able to build security guarantees, which are expected of us everywhere in Europe. The security framework for everyone will be created on their basis,” the politician added.

In his opinion, such security guarantees will let Europe build neighbourly relations with Russia in the future.

