USA gradually switches Ukraine to terrorist war against Russia

US Congress will provide $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Will Joseph Biden decide to transfer long-range missiles to Kyiv? Does Washington prepare for a terrorist war against Russia? Pravda.Ru asked these and other questions to Alexander Dudchak, candidate of economic sciences, leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Дин Джонсон is licensed under public domain

The US Congress approved $61 billion in aid to Ukraine, but this money will be distributed between Ukraine, the American military-industrial complex and allies in Europe for arms procurement. What do you think of the bill?

The decision did not come as a surprise. Of course, the bulk of the amount will be spent to support the US defence industry. The Americans say that they need long-term contracts to support the defence industry, and Washington is getting them by supporting Kyiv and the hostilities in Ukraine. A lion's share of those billions will be spent to support the US defence industry in the first place. In addition, they will allocate money for the National Nuclear Safety Committee and the Ministry of Health.

Washington only worries for itself. The Americans make money from the war, they supply weapons, Ukraine supplies human resources for slaughter, and Europe bears the main financial costs of maintaining the regime.

Everything is clear and pragmatic, and they don't hide it. Even Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin admitted that the US obtained guarantees to strengthen its security and develop industrial weapons. He didn't say a word about Ukraine. It's not worth it. Victoria Nuland said that those defence orders would create high-paying jobs in 30 states where military-industrial complex enterprises operate. Senator Lindsey Graham, who visited Ukraine, said that Ukraine should send more people to the front lines, regardless of whether assistance arrives or not.

All the supposed contradictions between Republicans and Democrats are just for show. Donald Trump supported the allocation of the funds too.

The bill includes the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles for HIMARS systems with a range of 300 kilometres. They may thus strike Sevastopol, the Crimean Bridge, Voronezh, Rostov-on-Don. Congressmen say that Biden may cancel supplies if he finds that the transfer of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine may pose a threat to the national security of the United States. Do you think Biden will want to escalate?

They will give Ukraine everything they can. They will even guide those missiles, they regularly do this. You can use Flightradar24 to see strategic Global Hawk drones flying above the Black Sea waters along the coast of Crimea. It may fly even to the coast of Southern Russia. You can also spot the Poseidon radar reconnaissance aircraft circling around Romania as well. They aim naval drones and missiles at targets and find out where Russian air defence systems are installed.

Not only will the Americans allocate funds for the transfer of missiles, they will also participate in their use.

Everything they have will be delivered sooner or later. All their worries about the threat to the security of the United States are a hoax. They say that they do not participate in the conflict, but supply weapons to Kyiv. They also say that they prohibit the Ukrainians from striking Russia with those weapons. Yet, we can see the Ukrainian forces striking Russia's Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory on a regular basis.