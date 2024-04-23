World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia registers first analogue of one of world's most expensive drugs

Russia registers first analogue of Spinraza

Society

The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation registered Russia's first analogue of Spinraza — the drug called Lantesens with nusinersen being the active substance, the State Register of Medicines said.

Russia registers first analogue of Spinraza
Photo: wikimedia.org by Beat Ruest is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Lantesens will be cheaper than Spinraza, but the price of the drugs has not been announced yet, the Vedomosti newspaper said with reference to manufacturing company Generium.

Spinraza is one of the most expensive drugs in the world. It is used to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). One package of Spinraza costs more than five million rubles (over $53,000).

A person with spinal muscular atrophy gradually loses motor functions and may stop moving and even breathing. In Russia, three drugs were previously registered to treat the disease — Nusinersen (Spinraza), which was registered by a company from the Netherlands, Risdiplam and Zolgensma.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
ATACMS missiles for Ukraine and confiscation of Russian assets. How will Moscow respond?

Two aspects of the US bill on American assistance to Ukraine are of interest to Russia. It goes about the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles and the confiscation of Russian assets

Russia has options to respond to US decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine
Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US
Video shows moment when Russian forces destroy television tower in Kharkiv
Africa undergoes continental shift Montresor Montresor USA imperialistic hegemony is dying Nancy O'Brien Simpson Russia has options to respond to US decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Zelensky speaks of talks with Russia for the second time in 2024
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Last materials
Russia registers first analogue of Spinraza
Military helicopters collide midair and crash during rehearsal flight in Malaysia
German Chancellor Scholz forbids Putin from quoting Immanuel Kant
Africa undergoes continental shift
USA imperialistic hegemony is dying
Russia has options to respond to US decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's remarks on talks between Russia and Ukraine
Kharkiv television tower destroyed in Russian attack – Video
EU's new sanctions against Russia targets shadow tanker fleet
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X