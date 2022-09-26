World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Thirteen killed in mass school shooting in Izhevsk, Russia

Thirteen people — seven children and six adults — were killed as a result of the mass shooting at School No. 88 in Izhevsk, the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

Two security guards and two teachers are listed among the victims. In addition, 7 adults and 14 schoolchildren were hurt in the incident.

The shooter committed suicide. He was identified as Artyom Kazantsev — a graduate of this school. He was born in 1988. His body was found in one of the classrooms. He was wearing a black T-shirt with swastika on it.

It was reported that the man had two traumatic pistols modernised for combat use.

The attack on School No. 88 in Izhevsk (the republic of Udmurtia) took place on the morning of Monday, September 26. The shooting began during classes, when a man in black clothes with Nazi symbols on broke into School No. 88 on Pushkinskaya Street.

The republic of Udmutria declared mourning in connection with the attack. The mourning will last till September 29.

