Giant Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Arctic Region, Cause Oil Refinery Fire

Incidents

A fire erupted at an oil refinery in the Komi Republic following a reported strike involving unmanned aerial vehicles attributed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a statement by acting regional head Rostislav Goldstein.

Explosion and fire
Photo: kaareif.livejournal.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license
Explosion and fire

Fire Reported at Refinery in Ukhta

Goldstein stated that the incident occurred at a refinery facility in the city of Ukhta. Emergency and operational services were dispatched to the scene. Preliminary information indicated that there were no casualties.

Initial reports suggested that the region may have been targeted by heavy aircraft-type drones, with some sources identifying the UAVs as belonging to the "Lyutyi” class. Such drones are described as having a wingspan of nearly seven meters and a length exceeding four meters.

Wave of Drone Attacks Reported

The refinery incident came amid broader reports of drone activity. Russian air defense systems stated that they intercepted and destroyed more than one hundred UAVs across multiple regions during the night and morning hours. Officials described the attacks as affecting several federal subjects.

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show an aircraft-type drone flying over Ukhta. In the recording, witnesses reacted to the distinctive sound of the UAV as it passed overhead.

Long-Range Flight Claims

Media outlets reported that the drones involved may have traveled a considerable distance before reaching the Komi Republic. Estimates suggested flight ranges approaching two thousand kilometers, although such claims have not been independently verified.

Local Response and Safety Measures

Residents of Ukhta reported hearing a series of explosions during the morning hours. Local authorities and emergency services implemented safety protocols, including temporary evacuations in parts of the city. Operational services continued to work at the site of the fire.

Officials have not yet released detailed information regarding the extent of damage or the precise circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
