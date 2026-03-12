Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!

Photo: https://avash.ir/ by محمد برنو, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Израильский удар по зданию IRIB в Тегеране 16 июня 2025 года

February 28. Iran, Minab, Hormozgan Province. Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary school massacre. Hands blown off little girls. Not even an apology…

The United States of America, a joke, a pariah, the worst state terrorist nation in the history of humankind, a coward. Its President pats himself on the back after carrying out senseless bombing attacks on a nation whose only chance of defending itself is to attack those who attack it and after its air defences are destroyed. Where is the glory in that? It’s like kicking a guy to death after he is down. And the Orangotango claims victory, along with that whackjob female who claims to be an evangelist, or what. More like a nutter. This isn’t victory, it is cowardice and the one standing up like a hero is the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As the days draw on, more and more reports point the finger at the United States of America being responsible for the massacre of over 150 children in Iran, although from Washington we hear denial and a counter argument that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible.

International experts identify the missile as a Tomahawk which the IRGC does not possess, neither it appears, does Israel. So who was it, the Holy Spirit?

Liar, or coward, or psychopath

Surely, the USA knows where its missiles were fired and at what? Claiming it was the other side when they know full well who it was, is either the sign of a barefaced liar, a coward, the sign of a psychopath or incompetence, in which case why is that Hegseth person still in office?

All we can do at this point is read the reports and listen to the experts and as we read the reports and listen to the experts, there is a growing pile of evidence that the United States of America was indeed responsible. This being the case, it matters not why or how. It matters not even whether it was the USA or its sickening sidekick, Israel, whose fetish for slaughtering kids is apparent, after Gaza. Tens of thousands of them.

This is not going away, whoever was responsible

The Orangotango says it was not the USA, as Hegseth stands by with a daft expression on his face saying nothing. So who was it? This is not going away. 175 people were slaughtered, most of them screaming children. Let their screams deafen Trump and Hegseth and Rubio every night as they go to bed, every time they try to make out with their wives, during every night of their lives, when they wake up in the morning. The more they try to block it out, the louder it will become. Deafening screams as a missile buried them alive, screaming for their mothers. Is this supposed to be funny? Are those who elected Trump holding their hands on their hearts and singing God Bless America? Are the Satanic Trumpist Christians along with that whackjob atta natta bana anna female singing Hallelujah?

They probably are. But let us see who is saying that the perpetrator of this massacre was Washington. None other than the USA’s own Council on Foreign Relations, a Think Tank based in New York. Along with the New York Times, quoting the same source.

The source according to the CFR is a US military investigation, cited by the NYT yesterday and the claim is as follows:

“What appears to be one of the deadliest civilian casualty events in recent U.S. military history”

I continue: ” the United States struck an Iranian elementary school on the first day of the war”.

Now, whether or not it was the USA, and multiple sources are claiming it was, this would never have happened if the senseless and illegal attack had not been carried out, would it? So Donald J. Trump has this feather in his cap. His political epitaph will be, and is, 175 screaming schoolchildren roasted alive in an illegal war which he launched while negotiating with the other side.

US Diplomacy: Worse than a crack-starved whore

Only a coward carries out an act of backstabbing like that. While smiling, shaking hands and negotiating, you build up military assets and attack. Like a snake, like a disgusting, crack starved drug addict. So much for US diplomacy and the genius at its head, one Mr. Rubio.

So whatever the results of this investigation as time goes on, whatever the manipulations, however much material is pulled from the Net through manipulation of Mega Data (that’s how they do it, wipe the slate clean and deny anything happened), the fact of the matter is that this outrageous and murderous attack is a violation of international law by the USA and who else, Israel, yet again and these attacks amount to mass murder and terrorism, making those responsible criminals, murderers and terrorists.

Trump, Hegseth and Rubio have already written their political and personal epitaphs, along with the Butcher of Gaza, that sickening freak who gets off on the slaughter of 75,000 civilians. There is a nice hot corner of Hell waiting for these demons.

And next, rising prices. Who is going to pay the bills? In Europe, and around the world, fuel prices are already rising and that means food prices will follow. Maybe Messrs. Trump, Hegseth and Rubio would like to dig into their pockets, man up and pay the bills which they are responsible for.

Bottom line: If Iran cannot have nukes, then why the Hell can Israel? Because it has murdered 75,000 civilians?

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey can be reached at timothy.hinchey@gmail.com