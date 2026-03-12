Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors

A video circulating online appears to show an Iranian ballistic missile striking near the port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates after passing through interceptor fire from a Patriot air defense system.

The footage was published by the Telegram channel Voennaya Khronika and reportedly shows the moment the missile penetrates the defensive screen.

Missile Passes Through Interceptors

In the video, a crew operating an air defense system launches four interceptor missiles in an attempt to destroy the incoming projectile.

Despite the interception attempt, the Iranian ballistic missile appears to pass directly through the interceptors. Moments later, a powerful explosion can be seen and heard in the port area.

According to preliminary reports, the strike may have hit territory where an oil storage facility was located.

Questions Raised About Air Defense Performance

"The proven effectiveness of American air defense systems is beginning to raise more and more questions. It is difficult to say what exactly happened in this episode: whether the operator panicked and launched extra interceptors or whether the maneuvering system of the warhead was activated. But the result is obvious,” the Telegram channel wrote.

No official confirmation of the details of the strike has yet been provided by authorities in the United Arab Emirates or by the United States.

Earlier Reports of Advanced Iranian Missile Capabilities

Earlier, images circulated online showing dozens of warheads reportedly from the Iranian super-heavy ballistic missile Khorramshahr-4 during flight toward their targets.

The photograph was reportedly taken by an Israeli pilot from the cockpit of a military aircraft.

The appearance of such images has fueled further debate about the evolving capabilities of Iranian missile systems and the challenges they may pose to modern air defense networks.