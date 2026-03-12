US and Canada Scramble 12 Aircraft to Escort Russian Tu-142 Bombers

The North American Aerospace Defense Command deployed a large group of US and Canadian aircraft to escort two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine bombers flying near North American airspace, The National Interest reports.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Противолодочный самолет Ту-142

Large-Scale Escort Operation

According to the publication, a total of 12 aircraft were launched during the operation. These included two F-35A Lightning II fighters, two F-22 Raptor jets, four KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling aircraft, and an E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The mission also involved two Canadian CF-18 Hornet fighters and a CC-150 Polaris tanker aircraft.

Throughout the escort operation, the Russian Tu-142 bombers remained airborne.

Activity in Air Defense Identification Zones

"The Russian aircraft did not enter sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada. Russian activity in the Alaska and Canadian Air Defense Identification Zones occurs regularly and is not considered a threat,” the command said in an official statement.

Such flights typically occur within the Air Defense Identification Zone, a buffer area where aircraft are identified and monitored before they approach national airspace.

Demonstration of Military Readiness

According to the authors of the report, the scale of the escort operation served as a demonstration of the readiness of United States and Canada air forces.

The response comes at a time when the United States is also managing rising tensions and military operations connected to the conflict involving Iran.

Additional Military Preparations

Earlier reports indicated that the United States has been loading B-1 bombers with specialized bunker-busting munitions designed to destroy hardened underground targets.

The developments highlight the increasingly complex global security environment and the continued strategic patrols conducted by Russian long-range aviation.