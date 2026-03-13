Dollar Strengthens Globally as Middle East Conflict Shakes Currency Markets

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
On March 13, 2026, the US dollar has surpassed the level of 81 rubles on the Forex market for the first time since the beginning of 2026, according to trading data.

US dollars
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Igal Ness is licensed under Free
At its peak, the American currency climbed to 81.22 rubles. At the time of publication, the dollar was trading at around 80.31 rubles, up 1.02 percent during the session.

First Time Since Early January

The last time the dollar traded above this level was on January 6, 2026. Since then, the exchange rate had remained below the 81-ruble mark.

The official exchange rate set by the Bank of Russia for March 13 stands at 79.07 rubles per dollar.

Global Uncertainty Supports Dollar

The strengthening of the dollar reflects growing demand for the American currency across global markets.

Investors have been moving into dollar-denominated assets amid heightened uncertainty following the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East involving the United States and Israel.

The Russian currency has also weakened against the dollar during the week. Earlier trading sessions already saw the exchange rate rise above the 80 rubles threshold.

Currency Markets React to Geopolitical Risks

Analysts note that geopolitical tensions often increase demand for traditional reserve currencies such as the US dollar, which investors typically view as a safe-haven asset during periods of global instability.

Market participants continue to monitor developments in the Middle East, as well as movements in global energy prices and international financial markets.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
