World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

High-Dose Vitamin D May Reduce Risk of Long COVID, Study Suggests

Health

High doses of vitamin D do not appear to reduce the severity of COVID-19, but they may slightly lower the risk of developing long-term complications after infection, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Vitamin D
Photo: pxhere
Vitamin D

The research involved 1,747 adults with recently confirmed COVID-19 infections as well as 277 household members who had close contact with them.

Participants were randomly divided into two groups. One group received high doses of vitamin D3 for four weeks, while the other group received a placebo.

The results showed that the supplement did not significantly affect the severity of the disease, hospitalization rates or the likelihood of infection among people living with infected participants.

However, a deeper analysis revealed a potential benefit related to the risk of developing long COVID.

Among participants who strictly followed the vitamin D regimen, persistent symptoms eight weeks after infection were reported by 21 percent of individuals.

In comparison, 25 percent of participants in the placebo group experienced prolonged symptoms.

The authors emphasized that their findings do not support the idea that vitamin D can prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

Instead, the results suggest that the supplement may play a role in reducing the risk of long-term complications following infection.

These complications may include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive problems often associated with long COVID.

The researchers stress that larger and more comprehensive studies will be required to confirm the observed effect.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Asia
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Columnists
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War
World
Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War
Popular
Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors

Video footage circulating online appears to show an Iranian ballistic missile striking near the port of Fujairah in the UAE after passing through interceptor fire from a US Patriot air defense system

Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injuries to Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Russia May Launch Fully Sovereign Internet by 2028, Experts Say Andrey Mihayloff Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology Petr Ermilin Trump's Biggest Blunder: Oil Prices Return to $100 as Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Supply Lyuba Lulko
US and Canada Scramble 12 Aircraft to Escort Russian Tu-142 Bombers
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
Moscow Residents Return of Communication Devices From the 1990s
Moscow Residents Return of Communication Devices From the 1990s
Last materials
Iran Claims It Disabled US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln
Doctor Names One of the Healthiest Foods You Can Eat
High-Dose Vitamin D May Reduce Risk of Long COVID, Study Suggests
Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War
Indian Rupee Falls to Record 92.37 per Dollar as Oil Crisis Shakes Markets
Dollar Strengthens Globally as Middle East Conflict Shakes Currency Markets
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks in Shaky Voice After Urgent White House Call
Russia Warns of Possible Chemical Weapons Provocation in Ukraine Conflict
US Softens Sanctions on Russian Oil as Prices May Hit $200 Per Barrel
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.