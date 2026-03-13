High-Dose Vitamin D May Reduce Risk of Long COVID, Study Suggests

High doses of vitamin D do not appear to reduce the severity of COVID-19, but they may slightly lower the risk of developing long-term complications after infection, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Photo: pxhere Vitamin D

The research involved 1,747 adults with recently confirmed COVID-19 infections as well as 277 household members who had close contact with them.

Participants were randomly divided into two groups. One group received high doses of vitamin D3 for four weeks, while the other group received a placebo.

The results showed that the supplement did not significantly affect the severity of the disease, hospitalization rates or the likelihood of infection among people living with infected participants.

However, a deeper analysis revealed a potential benefit related to the risk of developing long COVID.

Among participants who strictly followed the vitamin D regimen, persistent symptoms eight weeks after infection were reported by 21 percent of individuals.

In comparison, 25 percent of participants in the placebo group experienced prolonged symptoms.

The authors emphasized that their findings do not support the idea that vitamin D can prevent severe cases of COVID-19.

Instead, the results suggest that the supplement may play a role in reducing the risk of long-term complications following infection.

These complications may include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive problems often associated with long COVID.

The researchers stress that larger and more comprehensive studies will be required to confirm the observed effect.