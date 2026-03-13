World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran Claims It Disabled US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln

Incidents

Iranian military officials have claimed that their forces disabled the USS Abraham Lincoln, one of the largest aircraft carriers of the United States Navy, during an operation in the Middle East.

US Navy 120118-N-YL945-128 The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Indian Ocean
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby K. Neal, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US Navy 120118-N-YL945-128 The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Indian Ocean

The statement was made by Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the central headquarters of the Iranian military command Khatam al-Anbiya, according to reports by RIA Novosti citing the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

"The aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was attacked by the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and disabled. It has left the region and is returning to the United States,” Zolfaghari said.

Details of the Alleged Attack Remain Unclear

The Iranian colonel did not specify when the attack allegedly occurred or whether the statement referred to a new incident.

Earlier reports indicated that Iranian forces had launched missiles toward the USS Abraham Lincoln, although the extent of any damage has not been independently confirmed.

Drone Explosion Reported in Dubai

In a separate incident, a drone exploded near the Dubai International Financial Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Initial reports suggest that the unmanned aerial vehicle may have belonged to the Iranian military, though authorities have not yet officially confirmed the origin of the drone.

The explosion near one of the region's most important financial hubs has heightened concerns about the possible expansion of the conflict across the Persian Gulf.

The developments come amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States, with several military incidents reported across the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman and other strategic waterways.

Analysts warn that further escalation could threaten global shipping routes and energy supplies, particularly in areas surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of the world's oil exports pass.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
