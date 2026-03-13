Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War

A fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, an aircraft carrier of the United States Navy, has sparked accusations from Iranian officials that American sailors deliberately started the blaze.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) Conducts Group Sail (8749757)

The incident occurred while the carrier was operating in the Red Sea as part of the military operation against Iran.

Iranian Military Statement

A representative of the central headquarters of the Iranian military command Khatam al-Anbiya claimed that the fire was intentionally set by members of the ship's crew.

"The American aircraft carrier, which was called from the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman to compensate for the defeat of American forces, was deliberately set on fire in the Red Sea by several US servicemen due to fear among the crew,” the official said, according to Fars.

Fire Contained on Board

Earlier reports indicated that a fire broke out on board the USS Gerald R. Ford, but it was not linked to combat activity.

The blaze was quickly contained by the ship's crew, and officials said it did not damage the vessel's propulsion system.

The aircraft carrier remains fully operational following the incident.

Injuries Reported

Two sailors were injured during the fire and are currently receiving medical treatment.

No additional details about the cause of the fire have been officially confirmed.

The USS Gerald R. Ford continues to operate in the region amid ongoing military tensions in the Middle East.