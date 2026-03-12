Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology

Recent developments in the escalating confrontation in the Middle East have sparked debate among analysts about the limits of Western technological superiority in modern warfare.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sgt. Erica Earl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ 190603-A-OQ915-0030 - Exercise Astral Knight 19 kicks off in Slovenia

Former Central Intelligence Agency analyst Larry Johnson argued that the current conflict has exposed structural vulnerabilities in regional security systems, particularly in the confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Geography and Demographics as Strategic Factors

According to Johnson, geography plays a crucial role in determining the strategic balance between the two countries.

He notes that approximately 80 percent of Israel's population lives in two major metropolitan areas: Tel Aviv and Haifa. Such a high concentration of population and infrastructure creates potential vulnerabilities during large-scale missile attacks.

By contrast, the population of Iran is spread across a vast territory, meaning that an adversary would need to strike a large number of targets simultaneously to cause comparable systemic disruption.

"The situation in the Middle East now resembles a powder keg where one wrong move could send energy markets into turmoil,” energy market analyst Gennady Chernov told Pravda.ru.

Air Defense Systems Under Pressure

Another issue highlighted by analysts is the performance of modern air defense systems during high-intensity missile exchanges.

Reports suggest that several radar systems responsible for detection and targeting may have been damaged or disabled during recent attacks, potentially reducing reaction times for defensive systems.

Defense Parameter Reported Situation Response Time Reduced from about 30 minutes to roughly one minute in certain scenarios Radar Systems Several surveillance and targeting systems reportedly disabled Allied Bases Regional military installations potentially vulnerable to missile strikes

Such developments have raised questions in Europe and elsewhere about the resilience of Western defense systems during large-scale missile attacks.

"Any escalation on this scale inevitably affects macroeconomic indicators by accelerating inflation expectations worldwide,” macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.ru.

Regional Allies Growing More Cautious

Analysts also point to changing attitudes among several states in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar.

These countries host important military infrastructure used by the United States, but the risk of retaliation by Iran has reportedly made some regional actors more cautious about direct involvement in the conflict.

The evolving security environment has also increased uncertainty in global energy markets and investment planning.

"Investors are extremely sensitive to geopolitical risks. Project financing in high-risk regions can be frozen almost immediately,” project finance specialist Alexey Krupin told Pravda.ru.

Global Economic Concerns

Economists warn that the ongoing confrontation could trigger wider economic consequences, including higher energy prices and increased volatility in global financial markets.

The situation remains highly unpredictable, and analysts caution that even a minor escalation could significantly alter both regional security dynamics and global economic stability.