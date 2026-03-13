Three Popular Supplements That May Be Useless or Even Harmful

Nutrition expert Alexander Burlakov has warned that several widely advertised dietary supplements — including collagen, multivitamins and products marketed for liver detoxification — may be unnecessary or even dangerous. The specialist shared his assessment on his Telegram channel.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Малова Алёна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vitamins

According to the expert, many supplement manufacturers present these products as universal tools for maintaining health. However, large scientific studies often fail to confirm the claimed benefits.

Multivitamins May Not Improve Health

Burlakov explained that multivitamin supplements are frequently promoted as a convenient way to prevent disease and support the immune system. Yet scientific evidence has not consistently demonstrated clear health benefits for people who already receive adequate nutrition.

"Manufacturers often describe multivitamins as a universal preventive remedy, but research has not confirmed that they significantly improve health outcomes,” Burlakov said.

He also warned that certain vitamins may pose risks when taken in high doses. For example, supplements containing beta-carotene have been linked to a higher risk of lung cancer in smokers, while high doses of vitamin E have been associated in some studies with a slight increase in overall mortality.

Liver Detox Supplements Can Be Risky

The nutritionist also criticized supplements marketed as products that cleanse or detoxify the liver. According to him, these products not only lack convincing scientific evidence of effectiveness but in some cases may even increase the risk of liver damage.

The liver already performs natural detoxification processes in the body, meaning additional "cleansing” supplements are generally unnecessary for healthy individuals.

Collagen and Skin Health

Collagen supplements have gained enormous popularity in recent years, particularly among people seeking to improve skin elasticity or slow the visible signs of aging.

However, Burlakov said that high-quality independent studies have not demonstrated convincing evidence that collagen supplements significantly improve skin condition.

"In studies funded by supplement manufacturers, the effect often appears stronger. But when independent research of higher quality is analyzed, no meaningful improvement in skin condition is usually found,” the specialist explained.

Experts Recommend a Balanced Diet Instead

Health specialists frequently emphasize that most nutrients can be obtained through a balanced diet that includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats and adequate protein.

Medical professionals generally recommend using dietary supplements only when there is a medically confirmed deficiency or when they are prescribed by a healthcare provider.

Without such indications, experts warn that taking multiple supplements may not provide real health benefits and could even lead to unintended side effects.