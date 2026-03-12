Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injuries to Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the condition of Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran, who is said to have been injured during the first day of military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Iran Military Monitor (from X), https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Official portrait of Mojtaba Khamenei 2026

According to information reported by CNN, Khamenei may have sustained injuries during the opening phase of the bombing campaign against Iran. Since his appointment to the country's highest position, he has not appeared in public or delivered a live address.

Injuries Reportedly Sustained Before Appointment

The report states that the injuries occurred on the first night of the bombing campaign. On March 1, Iran officially confirmed the death of Khamenei's father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to earlier reports, the senior cleric was killed during the first hours of the military operation while carrying out official duties. It was later reported that his wife also died several days after the attack as a result of her injuries.

Some reports claimed that other members of the family — including a daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and a 14-month-old granddaughter — were also killed in the strike.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces announced that the entire senior leadership of Iran, along with leaders of allied militant organizations, had been eliminated.

Details of the Reported Injuries

A source cited by CNN claims that during the attack Mojtaba Khamenei suffered a fractured foot and several other injuries.

According to the same source, doctors also diagnosed a bruise under his left eye and several minor lacerations on his face.

However, none of this information has been officially confirmed. Since the announcement of his appointment, Iranian state media have relied primarily on archival photographs or images reportedly generated with artificial intelligence.

Unverified Claims About Amputation

According to CNN, a photograph allegedly showing Mojtaba Khamenei lying in a hospital bed has been widely circulated online by radical Shiite accounts.

The authenticity of the image has not been verified. Some Israeli media outlets have even claimed that the Iranian leader underwent an amputation of his leg, though no evidence has been presented to support these allegations.

Iranian Officials Say Leader Is Safe

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing an Iranian official, reported that Mojtaba Khamenei did indeed sustain injuries during the attacks but that they were minor.

"Mojtaba Khamenei received light injuries but continues to work,” the official told the agency.

Amid the growing rumors, Yusuf Pezeshkian, the son of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, commented on the situation through his Telegram channel.

"I heard the news that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I checked with several friends who have connections. They told me that, thank God, he is alive and well,” Yusuf Pezeshkian wrote.

Trump Previously Raised Possibility of Targeting Iran's Leader

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Israel might consider an operation aimed at eliminating the new supreme leader of Iran.

According to the newspaper, Donald Trump, the president of the United States, could support such a move if Tehran refuses to meet Washington's demands, including ending its nuclear program.

Trump previously criticized the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, describing the decision as a major mistake in an interview with NBC.

"I'm not going through all of this just to end up with another Khamenei. I want to participate in the selection process,” Donald Trump said.

At the same time, the US president emphasized that Washington is not currently planning a ground military operation in Iran.