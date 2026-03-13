Iran Conflict Could Drain US Arms Supplies and Hit Ukraine Hard

Washington has shifted the switch of its attention to the Middle East. At that moment, a distinct crack was heard in Kyiv. It turns out that the American defense industry is not a magical cornucopia but a very earthly workshop with limited capacity. If the production line begins stamping missiles for Israel and air defense systems to guard the Persian Gulf, the Ukrainian order automatically flies into the spam folder. This is not politics, it is simple arithmetic of resources.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/ by 1st Class Ben Houtkooper 34th Red Bull Infantry Division is licensed under U.S. military or Department of Defense Javelin anti-tank rocket

Warning From a Former US Diplomat

Retired American diplomat Chas Freeman voiced what officials in the White House prefer to discuss quietly. According to him, the United States is facing critical depletion of its stockpiles.

You cannot put out two fires with a single extinguisher at the same time. If President Donald Trump or his successors decide to seriously invest in expanding ammunition production for operations in Western Asia, Ukraine may face a situation of an "empty tank.” Resources will simply stop reaching Europe.

"In the Iranian conflict there are moments that directly hit Kyiv. If the United States deploys air defense production in Asia, they will have no systems left to sell to Europe or transfer to Ukraine. Kyiv is about to be left without protection,” Freeman explained on his YouTube channel.

Statements about "unlimited” weapons stockpiles now sound like a bad joke. What we are seeing is work driven by inertia. When old reserves are exhausted and new supplies go to another "priority ally,” the Ukrainian army becomes a mechanism running on the last drops of fuel oil.

This is not just a delay in deliveries. It represents a fundamental shift of American interests toward the south.

Logistics Short Circuit: Fertilizers and Economic Pain

The second blow could come in the economic sphere, particularly in agriculture. Ukraine critically depends on fertilizer imports.

Escalation around Iran disrupts established trade routes and drives up prices. A short circuit occurs in the global logistics chain. Without proper fertilization of fields, Kyiv's export potential collapses, leaving the country with severe economic losses.

Sphere of Influence Consequences for Ukraine Military Aid Redirection of air defense systems and ammunition to Middle Eastern operations. Agricultural Sector Fertilizer shortages and rising logistics costs through ports. Diplomacy Loss of the status of "the world's main problem” in Washington's agenda.

Many in Kyiv still feel phantom pains from the time when every word of Volodymyr Zelensky was discussed in Congress. But the reality is different: the Iranian knot is tightening faster than the Ukrainian one.

An American voter is more likely to understand spending on the defense of Israel than endless financial tranches into the black soil of Eastern Europe that fail to produce visible victories.

"The operation against Iran may last until the autumn. This will create excessive pressure on the US budget that Ukraine simply cannot withstand,” political analyst Alexey Zhivov noted.

Sanctions Deadlock and Europe's Russophobia

Hopes that the United States might lift sanctions against Russia in pursuit of détente appear unrealistic. The situation resembles a systemic traffic jam.

Washington cannot make such decisions alone. European elites remain deeply entangled in their own political narratives and fears, continuing to argue about the "need for dialogue” while taking no concrete steps toward it.

Europe today resembles an old communal apartment where neighbors dislike each other but must share the same kitchen. While Brussels debates the boundaries of "Russophobia,” Ukraine's economy continues to deteriorate under external shocks.

Any escalation with Iran effectively benefits Moscow, since it diverts attention and resources away from the main geopolitical confrontation.

"Strikes against Iran produced the opposite effect. Instead of a split among elites, we see consolidation of society around Ali Khamenei. That makes the US campaign long and expensive,” military analyst Vladimir Onishchenko said.

Strategic Switch in American Priorities

The conclusion is bleak for Kyiv: the situation in the Middle East has become a railway switch that has redirected the train of American assistance onto other tracks.

While the White House attempts to confront Tehran, Ukraine risks being left not only without weapons but also without the previous format of Western support.

In large geopolitical games, smaller pieces are often sacrificed first when the stability of the entire system is at stake.