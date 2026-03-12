Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian high-speed torpedo Hoot can reach speeds of up to 100 meters per second underwater, making it one of the fastest naval weapons of its kind.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Indian Navy is licensed under GODL-India INS Shakti (A57) with IRIS Dena (75) and Russian cruiser Varyag during Milan exercise 2024

Thanks to the phenomenon of hydrodynamic cavitation — the formation of an air bubble between the torpedo's surface and the surrounding water — the weapon can accelerate to roughly 360 kilometers per hour.

According to Military Chronicle Telegram channel, the torpedo's effective range of about 10-13 kilometers requires it to be launched relatively close to US Navy vessels.

"The high speed of the Hoot drastically reduces the enemy's reaction time, making these torpedoes extremely difficult targets for traditional anti-torpedo defense systems on warships,” the publication wrote.

The report also notes that Israel and the United States are interested in destroying platforms capable of launching the Hoot.

Hidden Launch Points Along the Coast

According to Andrey Klintsevich, head of the Center for the Analysis of Political and Military Conflicts, such rocket-torpedoes can technically be launched both from submarines and from specially prepared coastal facilities.

These include underwater tunnels, concealed launch positions on the seabed, and installations hidden within coastal rock formations — infrastructure that Iran has repeatedly claimed to be developing.

According to the expert, hidden launch points may already exist along the Iranian coastline and near the Strait of Hormuz, allowing torpedoes to be fired at enemy ships at any moment.

"The combination of mines, coastal missile batteries, and high-speed underwater analogues of the Shkval turns the narrow strait into a potential kill zone, where a large US warship could be struck within seconds after detection,” Andrey Klintsevich told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He added that the loss of a destroyer or a larger vessel in the Strait of Hormuz would not be merely a tactical incident but a blow to the image of American military superiority.

Iran Tightens Control Over Shipping

Following massive air strikes by American and Israeli fighter jets, the Iranian authorities have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, maritime transit through the strait has dropped by 97 percent since the start of the joint US and Israeli military operation against Iran.

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated that vessels must now receive permission from Iranian authorities before passing through the strategic waterway.

Energy Markets Under Pressure

The military operation has also caused major disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supplies, contributing to a sharp increase in global energy prices.

In the United States, the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy raised its forecast for the benchmark North Sea crude Brent by roughly one-third.

According to the agency's report, the projected price of Brent crude increased from $57.69 to approximately $78.84 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Japan, South Korea, and other US allies in Asia are facing an energy crisis triggered by the conflict. These countries depend heavily on oil and gas shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which have largely halted since the first strikes on Iran two weeks ago.

Prospects for Reopening the Strait

Earlier, Chris Wright, head of the US Department of Energy, stated that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could resume within the next 14 days.

Until then, uncertainty in the region continues to fuel volatility in global energy markets and heighten security risks for naval forces operating in the area.