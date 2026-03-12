World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk

Incidents

Russian forces reportedly carried out retaliatory airstrikes against Ukrainian positions using heavy aerial bombs marked with inscriptions referencing the recent missile attack on the border city of Bryansk.

FAB-500 M62 high-explosive aerial bomb
Photo: vitalykuzmin.net by Кузьмин Виталий, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
FAB-500 M62 high-explosive aerial bomb

Photos published by the Telegram channel Pozivnoy Geran show aerial bombs attached to a Russian combat aircraft bearing the messages "For Bryansk,” "For every one of ours — 1000 of yours,” and "For civilians! Bryansk.”

FAB-500 Bombs Deployed From Su-34

The munitions shown in the images appear to be FAB-500 bombs weighing approximately 500 kilograms.

They were mounted on a Su-34 bomber and equipped with UMPK guidance modules that convert conventional bombs into precision glide weapons capable of striking targets from significant distances.

Experts Discuss Possible Motives Behind the Attack

Military analyst Yury Knutov suggested that Russia may respond to the recent Ukrainian strike on Bryansk not only against Ukrainian forces but potentially against other parties involved.

According to him, responsibility could also extend to United Kingdom, as Ukrainian forces reportedly used British-made Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles during the attack.

Another interpretation was offered by Aleksey Vasilyev, a veteran of Russia's special military operation. He noted that the use of Storm Shadow missiles typically requires coordination with London, and that Ukraine currently possesses only a limited number of these weapons.

"What exactly did the two presidents agree on that prompted the British to use missiles that are already in short supply against a stationary target near the border?” Aleksey Vasilyev asked, referring to the timing of the strike coinciding with a phone call between the presidents of Russia and the United States.

Vasilyev suggested that the strike on Bryansk could reflect broader geopolitical tensions, including possible disagreements between Washington and London. He also linked the developments to the wider escalation currently unfolding in the Middle East.

War correspondent Alexander Kots later described the Ukrainian strike as demonstrative, noting that the attack was carried out "in broad daylight.”

Storm Shadow Missiles Strike Bryansk

On the evening of Tuesday, March 10, Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Bryansk, located near the Russian border.

The Telegram channel Mash reported that seven British-made Storm Shadow long-range precision cruise missiles were used in the strike. It is also believed that the Ukrainian aircraft involved in the attack may have taken off from the Odessa region.

Several missiles caused significant damage during the attack. One of the strikes reportedly hit a factory producing microchips used in mobile devices.

Casualties and Official Response

At least 42 people were injured in the attack, and six civilians were reported killed.

The information about the casualties was confirmed by the regional governor Alexander Bogomaz, who described the incident as a "barbaric terrorist act.”

According to him, emergency services in Bryansk immediately began taking measures to contain the damage and deal with the consequences of the strike.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that in order to prevent such attacks in the future, Russian forces must ultimately achieve victory in the ongoing special military operation.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
