World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Doctor Names One of the Healthiest Foods You Can Eat

Health

Russian doctor Alexander Myasnikov, physician and television host, named marine fish as one of the most beneficial foods for human health.

Salmon
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Public domain
Salmon

According to the doctor, fish from the sea contains a unique combination of nutrients that make it particularly valuable for maintaining overall health.

"Marine fish contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, particularly omega-3. They significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, increase the level of "good' cholesterol, lower "bad' cholesterol and have certain anti-cancer effects. In general, it is probably one of the most beneficial foods,” Myasnikov said.

Why Fish So Valuable in Human Diet

Nutrition experts consistently rank marine fish among the healthiest sources of protein available. It provides high-quality protein while remaining relatively low in saturated fat compared to many types of meat.

Fish is also rich in essential micronutrients such as iodine, selenium, vitamin D and vitamin B12. These nutrients support the immune system, help regulate metabolism and contribute to proper brain function.

Regular consumption of fatty marine fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines and herring provides large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. These compounds are widely studied for their role in protecting the cardiovascular system, reducing inflammation in the body and supporting cognitive health.

Medical organizations in many countries recommend eating fish at least two or three times per week as part of a balanced diet.

How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Benefit the Body

Omega-3 fatty acids help regulate cholesterol levels by increasing high-density lipoproteins, commonly known as "good” cholesterol, while reducing harmful low-density lipoproteins.

They also play an important role in maintaining the elasticity of blood vessels, which lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes. In addition, researchers link omega-3 intake with improved brain function, better mood regulation and reduced inflammation.

Some scientific studies also suggest that diets rich in omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of certain types of cancer and help slow the progression of age-related cognitive decline.

How to Cook Fish Without Losing Nutrients

Experts note that the method of preparation strongly influences how many nutrients remain in fish.

The healthiest cooking methods include:

Baking - Cooking fish in the oven at moderate temperatures preserves most vitamins and fatty acids.

Steaming - One of the best methods for maintaining delicate nutrients, especially omega-3 fatty acids.

Poaching - Gentle cooking in water or broth keeps fish moist and prevents nutrient loss.

Grilling can also be a healthy option if excessive charring is avoided. However, deep frying is generally considered less beneficial because it significantly increases the fat and calorie content.

Adding Fish to Your Balanced Diet

Nutritionists recommend combining fish with vegetables, whole grains and healthy plant oils to create a balanced meal.

Simple dishes such as baked salmon with vegetables, grilled mackerel with herbs or steamed white fish with lemon and olive oil allow people to benefit from the full nutritional value of marine fish.

Including fish in the weekly diet can help support cardiovascular health, brain function and overall well-being.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Asia
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Columnists
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War
World
Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War
Popular
Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors

Video footage circulating online appears to show an Iranian ballistic missile striking near the port of Fujairah in the UAE after passing through interceptor fire from a US Patriot air defense system

Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injuries to Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Russia May Launch Fully Sovereign Internet by 2028, Experts Say Andrey Mihayloff Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology Petr Ermilin Trump's Biggest Blunder: Oil Prices Return to $100 as Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Supply Lyuba Lulko
US and Canada Scramble 12 Aircraft to Escort Russian Tu-142 Bombers
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
Moscow Residents Return of Communication Devices From the 1990s
Moscow Residents Return of Communication Devices From the 1990s
Last materials
Iran Claims It Disabled US Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln
Doctor Names One of the Healthiest Foods You Can Eat
High-Dose Vitamin D May Reduce Risk of Long COVID, Study Suggests
Iran Claims US Sailors Set Fire on USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier Not to Go to War
Indian Rupee Falls to Record 92.37 per Dollar as Oil Crisis Shakes Markets
Dollar Strengthens Globally as Middle East Conflict Shakes Currency Markets
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks in Shaky Voice After Urgent White House Call
Russia Warns of Possible Chemical Weapons Provocation in Ukraine Conflict
US Softens Sanctions on Russian Oil as Prices May Hit $200 Per Barrel
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.