Moscow Residents Return of Communication Devices From the 1990s

Society

Sales of pagers, paper maps and landline telephones have surged in Moscow, Vedomosti newspaper reports.

The publication notes that a sharp increase in demand is occurring against the backdrop of persistent problems with mobile internet connectivity in the Russian capital.

According to the report, sales of road maps in Moscow on major online marketplaces have increased by 170 percent.

At the same time, compact map booklets have seen sales rise by 70 percent as more residents turn to offline navigation options.

Other communication devices that were widely used in the late 1990s and early 2000s are also experiencing a revival.

Sales of consumer radio transceivers have increased by 27 percent, while demand for pagers has grown by 73 percent.

Landline telephones have also returned to popularity, with sales rising by approximately 25 percent.

Digital Safety Education in Russian Schools

Earlier reports indicated that Russian schools will introduce special lessons focused on safe communication in messaging apps.

The initiative will take place as part of the educational project Digital Likbez, which is scheduled to run throughout Russia, including in Moscow.

The program aims to teach students how to interact safely in digital environments and messaging platforms.

