Wood Ash as Fertilizer: Which Garden Plants Benefit Most

Wood ash can be a useful natural fertilizer for many garden plants, but it should not be applied to crops that require acidic soil. This advice was shared by Olga Voronova, an expert from the Union of Gardeners of Russia and a television presenter, in an interview with NewsInfo.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Sifting wood ash for gardening purposes

According to the gardening specialist, ash works well for most vegetables and garden crops because it helps neutralize soil acidity and enriches the soil with important minerals.

Plants That Should Not Receive Ash

Voronova warned that ash is unsuitable for plants that prefer acidic soil conditions.

Among the crops that should avoid ash are blueberries, many coniferous plants, rhododendrons and hydrangeas. These species grow best in acidic soil, and adding ash can disrupt their natural environment.

Why Vegetables Respond Well to Ash

Most vegetables grown in home gardens prefer neutral or slightly alkaline soil. Because wood ash naturally raises soil pH and contains beneficial nutrients, it can be a useful addition to garden beds.

"All the vegetables from which we expect a harvest prefer slightly alkaline or neutral soil nutrition. That is why ash works very well for them. It can even be sprinkled over the snow,” Voronova explained.

Wood ash contains potassium, calcium and a number of trace elements that help plants develop stronger roots, improve flowering and increase yields.

How to Apply Ash Correctly

The expert emphasized that there is no universal dosage for ash in the garden. Instead of precise measurements, gardeners typically spread it lightly across the soil.

Excessive concentration in one place should be avoided, as a large pile of ash can damage plants or significantly alter the soil balance.

"I simply walk through the garden and scatter it like a sower, without counting exact proportions. Rain and melting snow wash part of it away, some reacts with the soil, and some is used by microorganisms. The key rule is not to dump kilograms in one spot,” Voronova said.

An Alternative to Wood Ash

If wood ash is not available, gardeners can use dolomite flour as an alternative soil amendment in spring.

Dolomite flour also helps reduce soil acidity and provides plants with important minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Unlike ash, it is usually incorporated into the soil during spring preparation rather than scattered on the surface.

Using natural soil conditioners like ash or dolomite flour can help improve soil fertility and create better growing conditions for many vegetable crops.