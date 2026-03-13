Washington Prepares New War Funding for Iran as Costs Rapidly Rise

The administration of President Donald Trump has begun discussions with members of the Republican Party in Congress about a new financial request to support the ongoing military operation against Iran. The move comes as the conflict continues to escalate following the joint strikes launched by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets on February 28.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Washington, USA

Mike Johnson, the speaker of the US House of Representatives, confirmed that lawmakers are already considering additional funding for the campaign. However, the size and structure of the proposed spending package have not yet been finalized.

"We don't yet know what exactly will be included… We anticipated additional funding even before the operation against Iran began. So it will happen. The timeline is still to be determined,” Johnson said in comments reported by The Hill.

War Funding Becomes a Priority in Washington

The issue of financing military operations in the Middle East has quickly become one of the top priorities for policymakers in Washington.

According to Johnson, discussions with the executive branch are ongoing as lawmakers attempt to determine how much funding will be required to sustain the current level of military activity.

Members of Congress say that the possibility of a direct confrontation with Iran had been discussed even before the first strikes were launched. That earlier anticipation is now helping supporters of the campaign justify additional spending.

Divisions Within the Republican Party

The debate over funding is complicated by divisions within the Republican Party, which currently holds a majority in both chambers of Congress.

Some lawmakers oppose further increases in federal spending for overseas military operations, arguing that the US budget is already under significant pressure.

This internal disagreement makes the political situation particularly fragile for Speaker Johnson. His margin of support inside the party is extremely narrow, meaning that even the defection of a single Republican vote could threaten the passage of the funding package.

As a result, party leadership is now working to negotiate compromises with skeptical lawmakers to prevent the proposal from being blocked within their own ranks.

The Rising Cost of the Iran Campaign

According to estimates from the Pentagon presented in a report to Congress, the first week of military operations alone cost the United States more than $11.3 billion.

The figures became public through documents analyzed by The New York Times.

Importantly, the report does not include many logistical costs associated with the campaign. Preparations such as deploying troops, transporting military equipment and establishing operational infrastructure near Iran required substantial additional funding that was not included in the initial calculation.

Costs Expected to Increase

Analysts and members of Congress believe the total cost of the campaign could rise significantly if the conflict continues.

With Tehran responding with its own military actions and tensions remaining high across the region, lawmakers are preparing for the possibility that the United States may need to approve much larger financial packages in the coming months.

The evolving situation suggests that the current spending levels may represent only the early stage of what could become a far more expensive military engagement.