Andrey Mihayloff

Russia May Launch Fully Sovereign Internet by 2028, Experts Say

Russia » Economics

Russia could achieve digital sovereignty and build an internet capable of operating independently from the global network by 2028, according to a forecast by the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC).

Internet cable
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Internet cable

The forecast suggests that by the end of the decade the Russian segment of the internet — commonly known as the Runet - may function even without access to foreign infrastructure, while domestic technologies replace key foreign platforms.

Smart Runet by 2030

According to RAEC, Russia could reach full digital sovereignty by 2028 and approach almost complete technological independence in key sectors by 2030.

The organization believes the future Russian internet may resemble the model developed in China, where the state regulates information flows and domestic technology companies dominate the digital ecosystem.

"Russia will form a "smart Runet' in which artificial intelligence regulates, predicts and filters digital flows. But as digital transparency increases, ethical tensions will grow, especially in matters of privacy and algorithmic governance. A global dialogue may be needed, possibly within a renewed United Nations framework,” representatives of the association said.

Experts Question the Timeline

Not all specialists agree with the forecast. German Klimenko, founder of the analytics service LiveInternet and a former adviser to the Russian president, described the projection as vague.

Speaking to MSK1.ru, Klimenko said the concept of "technological independence” remains undefined, making the prediction difficult to evaluate.

IT expert Ivan Kalmykov partially agreed with that assessment. While RAEC is a respected organization, he noted that it is an analytical and lobbying structure rather than a state planning authority.

"Their forecasts often reflect the direction the industry would like to move in. Business wants stability and government contracts, so these numbers should be seen as indicators of intention rather than a guaranteed outcome,” Kalmykov explained.

Will Russia Be Cut Off From Global Internet?

Discussions about a sovereign Runet often raise concerns that Russia could disconnect itself from the global internet.

Alexey Lukatsky, a cybersecurity consultant at Positive Technologies, believes the Russian internet can technically operate autonomously even today — but the real question is whether such a move would make sense.

According to him, users primarily access the internet for content, and Russia currently lacks enough domestic content to replace global platforms.

"People go online mainly for content, and we simply do not have enough of it domestically. The state does not have the resources to multiply content production many times over. Technically we could disconnect from the world quickly, but whether anyone would want such an internet is another question,” Lukatsky said.

Kalmykov also believes a complete disconnection from the global internet is unlikely in the near future.

"Technically, Russia could be cut off from the world in five minutes by pressing a button. But that would be a political decision, not a technical necessity,” he said.

National Network Without Foreign Servers

Experts say the real goal of the sovereign internet project may be to ensure that key domestic services continue functioning even if foreign infrastructure becomes unavailable.

This would mean Russian social networks, messaging services and government platforms continue operating normally inside the country.

However, access to the broader global internet could become more limited or depend on the remaining VPN services.

Kalmykov compared the concept to a digital fortress with a narrow window to the outside world rather than a completely closed intranet.

The Future of Messaging Apps

According to Klimenko, large anonymous messaging platforms make it difficult for authorities to combat fraud and cybercrime.

For that reason, the future of global messengers such as Telegram and WhatsApp in Russia may eventually come under increased regulatory pressure.

Lukatsky believes VPN services and foreign messaging platforms will likely face stronger restrictions in the future, including advertising bans and potential administrative penalties for their use.

He also noted that monitoring online communications in the name of security and child protection is becoming more common worldwide.

"Monitoring citizens' communications to protect children will certainly expand. This is a global trend. Russia is neither unique nor leading in this area — every state wants to control potential threats,” the expert said.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
