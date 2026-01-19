Trump’s Peace Council Could Include World Leaders from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan

Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza

The United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join a new international Peace Council on the Gaza sector, created by U. S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is currently reviewing all details of the proposal and awaits further clarification of its nuances.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Donald Trump

Positive Reception in Moscow

The invitation was positively received in Russia. Yuri Shvytkin, a State Duma deputy, emphasized that the U. S. recognizes Moscow's significant role in building a new global security architecture. "This demonstrates respect for the Russian leader and shows that Washington sees Moscow as a partner on multiple issues,” Shvytkin added.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak also commented, suggesting that if Putin accepts the invitation and participates in the council, Trump will do everything possible to "remove the Russian leader from isolation.”

Lukashenko and Tokayev Also Invited

President Donald Trump invited Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to join the Peace Council on post-conflict Gaza settlement, according to Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ruslan Varankov. The ministry confirmed that the invitation was personally addressed to Lukashenko, was conveyed to the Belarusian president, and received positively. Minsk noted that participation in the new international body would support its efforts to advance a new security architecture in recent years.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received a similar invitation, reportedly among the first to do so.

Structure and Function of the Peace Council

The Financial Times recently reported that the Trump administration may view the Peace Council as a potential replacement for the United Nations. Bloomberg obtained a draft charter indicating that countries must contribute at least one billion dollars to secure permanent membership. Each member state will have one vote, and decisions require a majority plus Trump's personal approval.

"Membership will last no longer than three years, except for countries contributing one billion dollars in cash during the first year,” the draft notes.

The White House will serve as the council's first chair with the authority to determine new members. Current participants include U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank head Ajay Banga, U. S. Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, and billionaire Mark Rowan. The council's top level will consist exclusively of heads of state.