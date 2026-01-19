World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Trump’s Peace Council Could Include World Leaders from Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan

Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza
World » Americas

The United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join a new international Peace Council on the Gaza sector, created by U. S. President Donald Trump. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is currently reviewing all details of the proposal and awaits further clarification of its nuances.

Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

Positive Reception in Moscow

The invitation was positively received in Russia. Yuri Shvytkin, a State Duma deputy, emphasized that the U. S. recognizes Moscow's significant role in building a new global security architecture. "This demonstrates respect for the Russian leader and shows that Washington sees Moscow as a partner on multiple issues,” Shvytkin added.

Journalist Ksenia Sobchak also commented, suggesting that if Putin accepts the invitation and participates in the council, Trump will do everything possible to "remove the Russian leader from isolation.”

Lukashenko and Tokayev Also Invited

President Donald Trump invited Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to join the Peace Council on post-conflict Gaza settlement, according to Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ruslan Varankov. The ministry confirmed that the invitation was personally addressed to Lukashenko, was conveyed to the Belarusian president, and received positively. Minsk noted that participation in the new international body would support its efforts to advance a new security architecture in recent years.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also received a similar invitation, reportedly among the first to do so.

Structure and Function of the Peace Council

The Financial Times recently reported that the Trump administration may view the Peace Council as a potential replacement for the United Nations. Bloomberg obtained a draft charter indicating that countries must contribute at least one billion dollars to secure permanent membership. Each member state will have one vote, and decisions require a majority plus Trump's personal approval.

"Membership will last no longer than three years, except for countries contributing one billion dollars in cash during the first year,” the draft notes.

The White House will serve as the council's first chair with the authority to determine new members. Current participants include U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank head Ajay Banga, U. S. Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel, and billionaire Mark Rowan. The council's top level will consist exclusively of heads of state.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Columnists
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Society
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
History, traditions
Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Popular
Epiphany Ice Dips May Harm Men’s Health, Urologists Warn

Epiphany ice bathing, widely practiced on January 19, may pose serious risks to men’s urogenital and cardiovascular health, according to Russian medical experts

Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council
Trump Invites Putin, Lukashenko, and Tokayev to New Peace Council' on Gaza Andrey Mihayloff USA Sanctions Without a Conscience Nancy O'Brien Simpson Legendary Soviet Engines That Could Run on Almost Any Fuel Alexander Shtorm
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C
Kremlin: Greenland’s Accession Would Make Trump a Figure of World History
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Last materials
Russian Segment of ISS Conducts Cutting-Edge Microorganism Experiments
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Moscow: Trump Will Enter World History by Resolving Greenland Issue
Putin Marks Orthodox Epiphany with Traditional Ice Bath
US Invites Vladimir Putin to Join Gaza Peace Council
USA Sanctions Without a Conscience
Cold Faith, Hot Consequences: Why Epiphany Dips Can Be Dangerous for Men
Giant Liposarcoma Weighing Over 60 kg Removed in Rare Surgery
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.