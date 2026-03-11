The Russian Ministry of Health has drafted a proposal to include cancer vaccines in the country's program of free medical care beginning in 2026, RIA Novosti reports.
The initiative would introduce several advanced therapies into the national healthcare system, including the peptide vaccine Oncopept, which targets colorectal cancer.
In addition to the peptide-based vaccine, the proposal also includes personalized therapy using an mRNA vaccine, as well as T-cell immunotherapy — an approach that uses modified immune cells to fight cancer.
These treatments are expected to become part of Russia's program of state guarantees for free medical care.
The plan does not only cover 2026. The vaccines are also scheduled for inclusion in the program's planning period for 2027 and 2028, ensuring continued state support for these advanced therapies.
Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, commenting on the development of cancer vaccines, stated that Russia is capable of providing its citizens with all necessary medications.
According to Mikhail Mishustin, authorities closely monitor the availability of medicines across all regions of the country in real time.
Officials say this monitoring system allows the government to track supply levels and ensure that essential treatments remain accessible throughout the national healthcare system.
