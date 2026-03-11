World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Plans to Include Cancer Vaccines in Free Medical Care Starting in 2026

Science

The Russian Ministry of Health has drafted a proposal to include cancer vaccines in the country's program of free medical care beginning in 2026, RIA Novosti reports.

The tip of a syringe needle with a drop of medication
Photo: https://unsplash.com by Ian Talmacs is licensed under Free
The tip of a syringe needle with a drop of medication

The initiative would introduce several advanced therapies into the national healthcare system, including the peptide vaccine Oncopept, which targets colorectal cancer.

Innovative Cancer Therapies Planned for National Program

In addition to the peptide-based vaccine, the proposal also includes personalized therapy using an mRNA vaccine, as well as T-cell immunotherapy — an approach that uses modified immune cells to fight cancer.

These treatments are expected to become part of Russia's program of state guarantees for free medical care.

The plan does not only cover 2026. The vaccines are also scheduled for inclusion in the program's planning period for 2027 and 2028, ensuring continued state support for these advanced therapies.

Government Promises Access to Modern Medicines

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, commenting on the development of cancer vaccines, stated that Russia is capable of providing its citizens with all necessary medications.

According to Mikhail Mishustin, authorities closely monitor the availability of medicines across all regions of the country in real time.

Officials say this monitoring system allows the government to track supply levels and ensure that essential treatments remain accessible throughout the national healthcare system.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
