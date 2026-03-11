World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin's Aide Arrives in US for Talks With Trump Administration on Economic Cooperation

World

Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has arrived in the United States for meetings with members of the American administration.

Kirill Dmitriev, March 30, 2015
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Russian Presidential Press and Information Office, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kirill Dmitriev, March 30, 2015

The visit was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

"Kirill Dmitriev is in Florida for meetings with members of the administration of US President Donald Trump as part of the US-Russia economic working group,” the agency reported.

Talks on Possible Easing of Oil Sanctions

On March 7, Kirill Dmitriev stated that Russia and the United States are holding discussions about the possible easing of sanctions imposed on Russian oil.

According to him, Western sanctions against Moscow have had damaging consequences for the global economy.

Reuters also previously reported that the Donald Trump administration may consider softening sanctions imposed on Russian oil amid rising global energy prices.

Energy Market Pressures and the Strait of Hormuz

Since the beginning of the US and Israeli attack on Iran, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly dropped by 97 percent.

Against this backdrop, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow remains ready to work with Europe on oil and gas supplies.

However, he added that such cooperation would require a clear signal from European countries.

