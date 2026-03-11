Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the President of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has arrived in the United States for meetings with members of the American administration.
The visit was reported by Reuters, citing sources familiar with the discussions.
"Kirill Dmitriev is in Florida for meetings with members of the administration of US President Donald Trump as part of the US-Russia economic working group,” the agency reported.
On March 7, Kirill Dmitriev stated that Russia and the United States are holding discussions about the possible easing of sanctions imposed on Russian oil.
According to him, Western sanctions against Moscow have had damaging consequences for the global economy.
Reuters also previously reported that the Donald Trump administration may consider softening sanctions imposed on Russian oil amid rising global energy prices.
Since the beginning of the US and Israeli attack on Iran, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has reportedly dropped by 97 percent.
Against this backdrop, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow remains ready to work with Europe on oil and gas supplies.
However, he added that such cooperation would require a clear signal from European countries.
A reported phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump appears to have coincided with Moscow’s sudden shift on energy exports and Washington’s discussion of easing sanctions on Russian oil