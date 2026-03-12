Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge in First Address to Nation

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran, delivered his first address to the nation following his appointment, vowing retaliation for those killed in recent attacks. The speech was reported by the television channel SNN.
"We will not abandon revenge for the blood of the martyrs. The revenge we are planning concerns not only the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution; every member of the nation whose life was taken by the enemy is a separate reason for revenge,” Mojtaba Khamenei declared.
More from the speech:
Noteworthy, Khamenei himself was not on camera; he has not made a public appearance since being elected Supreme Leader of Iran.
The new Iranian leader specifically referred to an attack on a girls' elementary school in the city of Minab in southern Iran.
According to him, more than 170 students and teachers were killed in the strike, which he described as one of the tragedies that must not go unanswered.
Khamenei stressed that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Revolution must continue combat operations and maintain what he called an "effective defense” against the country's adversaries.
He also emphasized the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the key maritime corridor should continue to be used as a "lever of pressure.”
On March 9, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as the supreme leader of Iran.
The Russian president added that Moscow "has been and will remain” a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic.
