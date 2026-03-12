World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge in First Address to Nation

World

Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader of Iran, delivered his first address to the nation following his appointment, vowing retaliation for those killed in recent attacks. The speech was reported by the television channel SNN.

Iranian Supreme Leaders Ali and Mojtaba Khamenei (to the right of their father)
Photo: english.khamenei.ir by https://english.khamenei.ir/photo/3531/Leader-meets-with-members-of-Association-of-Religious-Student, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Iranian Supreme Leaders Ali and Mojtaba Khamenei (to the right of their father)

"We will not abandon revenge for the blood of the martyrs. The revenge we are planning concerns not only the martyrdom of the great leader of the revolution; every member of the nation whose life was taken by the enemy is a separate reason for revenge,” Mojtaba Khamenei declared.

More from the speech: 

  • Iran should continue the blockade of The Strait of Hormuz.
  • We will be forced to continue attacks on US bases in the Middle East. I advise Iran's neighbors to close these bases.
  • We will demand compensation "from the enemy, and if he refuses, we will seize from his property the amount we deem necessary" or "destroy property worth the corresponding amount."
  • Iran will not renounce revenge for the dead; "only a limited part of this revenge has been carried out so far."
  • I lost my father, I lost my wife, my sister and her child, and my other sister's husband as a result of the strikes on Iran.

Noteworthy, Khamenei himself was not on camera; he has not made a public appearance since being elected Supreme Leader of Iran.

Reference to Deadly School Strike

The new Iranian leader specifically referred to an attack on a girls' elementary school in the city of Minab in southern Iran.

According to him, more than 170 students and teachers were killed in the strike, which he described as one of the tragedies that must not go unanswered.

Call for Continued Military Resistance

Khamenei stressed that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Revolution must continue combat operations and maintain what he called an "effective defense” against the country's adversaries.

He also emphasized the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the key maritime corridor should continue to be used as a "lever of pressure.”

Message From Russia

On March 9, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his election as the supreme leader of Iran.

The Russian president added that Moscow "has been and will remain” a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Zelensky Rejects Territorial Compromise in Ukraine Conflict Talks
World
Zelensky Rejects Territorial Compromise in Ukraine Conflict Talks
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Americas
One-Hour Conversation Between Putin and Trump Reshapes Global Political Balance
Popular
New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict

A new job posting connected to the Pentagon’s mortuary operations at Dover Air Force Base has sparked speculation about the real scale of US military casualties in the ongoing conflict with Iran

New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict
Iranian Ambassador Says Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln Sent Clear Signal to US
Iranian Ambassador Says Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln Sent Clear Signal to US
Storm Shadow Strike on Bryansk Sparks Debate Over Air Defense and Retaliation
Ukraine Strikes One of World's Most Powerful Gas Compressor Stations in Southern Russia
New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict Petr Ermilin Storm Shadow Strike on Bryansk Sparks Debate Over Air Defense and Retaliation Lyuba Lulko From 1934 to 2026: Iran Joins the List of Political World Cup Boycotts Andrey Mihayloff
Chinese Military Studies Iran War to Prepare for Taiwan Conflict
Kim Dotcom Mocks Israel’s 'Rusty Dome' After Criticism From US Military Analyst
Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Using Western Missiles in Deadly Bryansk Attack
Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Using Western Missiles in Deadly Bryansk Attack
Last materials
US and Canada Scramble 12 Aircraft to Escort Russian Tu-142 Bombers
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Iran’s Fleet Was Built for Parades, Not War
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
Zelensky Rejects Territorial Compromise in Ukraine Conflict Talks
Putin's Aide Arrives in US for Talks With Trump Administration on Economic Cooperation
New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict
Energy Shock Looms: IEA Prepares Historic Oil Reserve Intervention
Russia Plans to Include Cancer Vaccines in Free Medical Care Starting in 2026
Storm Shadow Strike on Bryansk Sparks Debate Over Air Defense and Retaliation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.