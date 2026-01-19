World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin Confirms Invitation for Putin to Enter Gaza Peace Council

The United States has invited President of Russia Vladimir Putin to join the Gaza Peace Council, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary to the Russian president, told journalists.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Kremlin Press Service, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
"Yes, President Putin has also received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join this peace council. At the moment, we are studying all the details of this proposal and hope for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances,” Peskov said.

Trump's Initiative on Gaza

The creation of the Gaza Peace Council was announced by President of the United States Donald Trump on January 16, 2026. Establishing the council was part of Trump's peace plan for Gaza, alongside the proposed deployment of international forces in the region.

The executive committee of the new organization will include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

International Participation and Financial Conditions

One of the first leaders to receive an invitation to join the Gaza Peace Council was President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Kazakhstan was offered a place among the founding states of the council.

According to Bloomberg, the US authorities are asking countries seeking a permanent seat on the international Gaza Peace Council to contribute at least one billion US dollars.

