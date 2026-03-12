World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Iran’s Fleet Was Built for Parades, Not War

Incidents

The naval forces of Iran, reportedly devastated by US strikes during the operation known as Epic Fury, were not prepared for full-scale warfare and functioned largely as a ceremonial fleet and a diplomatic tool, Vzglyad newspaper wrote.

The destroyer USS Thomas Hudner during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
Photo: United States Department of Defense is licensed under public domain
The destroyer USS Thomas Hudner during Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Rapid Collapse of Iran's Naval Capability

The publication notes that the military potential of the Iranian Navy was effectively neutralized within just a few days of US attacks, reportedly without significant losses on the American side.

Analyzing the period leading up to Epic Fury, the outlet concluded that many of the capabilities and performance characteristics claimed by the Iranian side for its naval vessels did not correspond to reality.

"Until the very end, the fleet remained a ritual attribute of statehood rather than a genuine instrument of warfare. It was suitable for parades, flag demonstrations, long voyages, and patriotic television broadcasts, but it was incapable of fighting,” the publication wrote.

The analysis argues that the outcome of the Iranian navy in the confrontation was therefore predictable.

Possible Use of Ballistic Missiles Against Ships

Earlier, the publication The War Zone reported that during Epic Fury the United States may have used ballistic missiles to strike moving enemy ships in real combat conditions for the first time.

If confirmed, such use would represent a significant development in naval warfare and could foreshadow the tactics employed in future US military campaigns.

