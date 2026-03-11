World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine Strikes One of World's Most Powerful Gas Compressor Stations in Southern Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have attacked the Russkaya gas compressor station in Southern Russia, Gazprom said in a statement published on Telegram.

Bayraktar TB2
Photo: armyinform.com.ua by Army.com.ua, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Bayraktar TB2

The Russkaya station, located in the Anapa district (a resort city on Black Sea coast), is considered one of the most powerful gas compressor facilities in the world. According to the released information, the station was targeted from the air, though the company has not disclosed the extent of the damage. In addition, the day before, the Beregovaia and Kazachya stations were also hit.

"Over the past two weeks, the AFU have carried out 12 attacks on company facilities. These facilities are part of critical energy infrastructure and ensure the reliability of gas exports via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream pipelines. All attacks have been repelled,” the Gazprom statement reads.

Drone Interceptions Over Southern Russia

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that on the night of March 11, 185 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over various regions. The exact number intercepted over the Krasnodar Territory was not specified.

