Daily Olive Oil Intake Enhances Gut, Mind, and Skin Health in Older Adults

An evening in a seaside town, where the air is filled with the aroma of ripe olives and the table holds a simple dressing of extra virgin olive oil — a golden elixir long valued for heart health — may also provide a surprising benefit: maintaining mental clarity in later life. Forgetfulness and brain fog after 55, often linked to metabolic issues and excess weight, are common, as is dull, aging skin.

Photo: pixabay.com by JillWellington is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License Bottles of olive oil

Scientists have long known about the gut-brain connection, but recent research highlights the specific role of high-quality olive oil in this biochemical interplay. Data from hundreds of participants showed that daily inclusion of extra virgin olive oil supports cognitive function while promoting systemic wellness — impacting both gut and skin health.

"Extra virgin olive oil is more than a fat — it's a source of polyphenols that nourish the gut microbiota, improve metabolism, and protect the brain from age-related decline. Patients with metabolic syndrome reported increased energy after just a month of regular consumption," said the researchers.

Study Highlights

Researchers from Universitat Rovira i Virgili conducted a two-year study involving 656 adults over 55 with excess weight and metabolic syndrome. Participants who favored extra virgin olive oil maintained stable cognitive functions, unlike those using refined oils. Technologically, the cold-pressed method preserves polyphenols and antioxidants, which resist oxidation and strengthen the intestinal barrier.

The brain benefits are mediated through the gut — the gut-brain axis functions as a biochemical highway. Regular consumption increases microbial diversity, which also improves skin health by reducing inflammation and enhancing hydration. Specific bacteria such as Adlercreutzia may serve as markers of this protective effect, preventing neuroinflammation.

Extra Virgin vs. Refined Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is mechanically extracted without heating above 27°C, retaining vitamins E, K, and oleocanthal — a natural anti-inflammatory agent. Refined oils lose up to 80% of their polyphenols during chemical processing. Scientists liken it to comparing fresh juice with pasteurized: the former nourishes, the latter merely provides calories.

Refined oils in studies reduced gut microbial diversity, contributing to imbalances that negatively affect both brain and skin. Choosing high-quality oil is an investment: a few tablespoons daily for dressings or sauces, without heating, can make a measurable difference.

The Role of Microbiota in Beauty and Longevity

"Gut microbiota directly influence skin health: imbalances provoke acne and premature wrinkles, while polyphenols in extra virgin olive oil restore the barrier, improving complexion and cognitive function," said Anastasia Sheveleva, dermatologist and aesthetic care specialist.

Microbial diversity supports metabolism, analogous to overcoming weight-loss plateaus. Olive oil feeds beneficial bacteria, reducing insulin resistance — which benefits both brain and skin elasticity. Biohackers recommend combining it with fermented foods for synergy.

From a medical perspective, acne or brain fog after 50 signals dietary assessment. Olive oil stabilizes blood sugar and prevents collagen glycation — a key factor in youthful skin.

Practical Tips for Daily Use

Consume 2-3 tablespoons daily: in dressings or sauces, without heating.

Store in a cool, dark place to preserve polyphenols.

Combine with omega-3s from fish to amplify gut benefits and skin protection.

Avoid refined oils — read labels carefully.

Sleep in a cool environment and monitor carbohydrate intake to reduce oxidative stress.

Recommended daily intake: 30-50 ml for noticeable effects on gut microbiota, cognition, and skin vitality.