Zelensky Rejects Territorial Compromise in Ukraine Conflict Talks

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv will not seek compromises involving territorial concessions in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president made the remarks in an interview with Politico.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

"I am not in a position to think about how to find a compromise and what would be acceptable to everyone around me. I am the president, and I must defend the Constitution, the independence of my country and my people. All my actions are based on these principles,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Kyiv Rejects Concessions to Moscow

The Ukrainian leader claimed that Ukraine has already made numerous compromises during negotiations with Russia.

At the same time, he warned that ending the conflict on terms acceptable to Moscow could become a "historic mistake.”

Reports of Long-Term War Planning

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources within Volodymyr Zelensky's political party Servant of the People, reported that several European countries had suggested that Ukraine continue military operations for another one and a half to two years.

According to the outlet's source, the Ukrainian president has instructed the government to develop a scenario for how the Verkhovna Rada would operate under such conditions, including the possibility of holding no elections during that period.