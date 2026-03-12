World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Condemns Iran's Attacks on Middle East

World

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on the escalating crisis in the Middle East, describing the attack by the United States and Israel on Iran during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as treacherous.

Ramzan Kadyrov, August 2024
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by the Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ramzan Kadyrov, August 2024

Writing on his social media accounts, Kadyrov argued that the opponents of the Islamic Republic were attempting to drive a wedge across the entire Islamic world through the timing of the attack.

Kadyrov Criticizes Escalation of the Conflict

According to the Chechen leader, the countries that initiated the strikes deliberately provoked Iran into retaliating. As a result, he said, additional states have now been drawn into the conflict.

Kadyrov also sharply criticized certain actions taken by the leadership of the Islamic Republic in response.

"Yes, from a military standpoint, a retaliatory strike against American bases is an expected response to the enemy. However, it must be clearly understood: attacks on civilian infrastructure in third countries and casualties among civilians cannot be justified in any way. Such mistakes are unacceptable. Citizens of the Middle East have suffered, including those of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates,” Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Support for UAE President

Kadyrov also expressed support for what he described as the position of his "dear elder brother,” Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates.

He emphasized that the leadership of the UAE has never maintained military claims against its neighbors and that the Emirates are widely regarded as one of the most stable and secure countries in the world.

Nevertheless, he added, the state must protect its civilian population when faced with threats.

"It is important to preserve the ability for dialogue in order to resist external forces seeking to sow hostility,” Kadyrov concluded.

Strikes Reported in the Gulf Region

Earlier the same day, the Aerospace Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly carried out strikes on the oil district of Fujairah, as well as the industrial zone of Sharjah and an American base in Kuwait.

Despite initially stating that it reserved the right to respond to Iranian attacks, the United Arab Emirates had previously attempted to avoid direct involvement in the conflict.

Disputed Report of UAE Strike on Iran

Over the weekend, reports emerged claiming that the UAE had attacked a desalination plant in Iran. The information was published by the Israeli outlet Ynet, which did not cite its sources.

However, Al Nuaimi, chairman of the UAE National Defense Committee, quickly denied the claims, stating that the country had not carried out any such strike.

He stressed that the Emirates would not target civilian infrastructure and do not harbor hostility toward the Iranian people.

Nevertheless, Ynet described the alleged strike as largely symbolic, suggesting that it may have served as a signal to Tehran that another potential adversary could emerge in the ongoing conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Health Walking: The Simple Routine That Burns Fat and Boosts Energy
Health
Health Walking: The Simple Routine That Burns Fat and Boosts Energy
Popular
New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict

A new job posting connected to the Pentagon’s mortuary operations at Dover Air Force Base has sparked speculation about the real scale of US military casualties in the ongoing conflict with Iran

New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict
Iranian Ambassador Says Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln Sent Clear Signal to US
Iranian Ambassador Says Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln Sent Clear Signal to US
Storm Shadow Strike on Bryansk Sparks Debate Over Air Defense and Retaliation
Ukraine Strikes One of World's Most Powerful Gas Compressor Stations in Southern Russia
New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict Petr Ermilin Storm Shadow Strike on Bryansk Sparks Debate Over Air Defense and Retaliation Lyuba Lulko From 1934 to 2026: Iran Joins the List of Political World Cup Boycotts Andrey Mihayloff
Chinese Military Studies Iran War to Prepare for Taiwan Conflict
Kim Dotcom Mocks Israel’s 'Rusty Dome' After Criticism From US Military Analyst
Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Using Western Missiles in Deadly Bryansk Attack
Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Using Western Missiles in Deadly Bryansk Attack
Last materials
Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge in First Address to Nation
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Condemns Iran's Attacks on Middle East
US and Canada Scramble 12 Aircraft to Escort Russian Tu-142 Bombers
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Iran’s Fleet Was Built for Parades, Not War
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
Zelensky Rejects Territorial Compromise in Ukraine Conflict Talks
Putin's Aide Arrives in US for Talks With Trump Administration on Economic Cooperation
New Pentagon Job Posting Sparks Debate Over Hidden Casualties in Middle East Conflict
Energy Shock Looms: IEA Prepares Historic Oil Reserve Intervention
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.