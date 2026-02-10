From Stress to Diabetes: When Blurred Vision Signals More Than Fatigue

Vision can deteriorate under the influence of many factors, ranging from age-related changes and chronic illnesses to fatigue, stress, and unhealthy habits, ophthalmologist Maria Levina told Pravda.Ru.

Photo: https://unsplash.com by Nubelson Fernandes is licensed under Free Glasses on the desk (symbol of eye fatigue)

Natural Changes and Medical Conditions Affecting Vision

The causes of declining eyesight can be both natural and pathological. Some stem from age-related changes in the structure of the eye, while others result from external influences or systemic diseases.

"Vision loss can have many different causes. These include age-related changes such as presbyopia, when after the age of forty even people with excellent distance vision begin to lose the ability to see clearly up close. Today, however, this problem is easily corrected with progressive lenses,” Levina explained.

At the same time, reduced visual acuity does not always relate to aging alone. In some cases, it signals the development of a disease, making early consultation with a specialist essential to prevent complications.

Lifestyle Risks and Hidden Health Signals

According to Levina, vision impairment often accompanies a wide range of conditions, from eye diseases to chronic systemic disorders such as diabetes or hypertension.

"An unhealthy lifestyle, poor sleep patterns, vitamin and mineral deficiencies, chronic fatigue, excessive alcohol consumption, and smoking are all proven risk factors that affect eye health. Stress also plays a role, but more often it amplifies existing problems rather than acting as the primary cause,” she said.

Why Regular Eye Exams Matter

The ophthalmologist emphasized that timely preventive examinations help detect disorders at an early stage, when treatment remains most effective. Even without noticeable symptoms, Levina advised checking vision at least once a year.

Regular eye exams help preserve visual health and prevent serious conditions that may otherwise progress unnoticed.