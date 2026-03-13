US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks in Shaky Voice After Urgent White House Call

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly called to an urgent meeting with President Donald Trump while giving an interview to Sky News.
A clip published on the broadcaster's website shows the moment when an off-camera voice interrupts the conversation and tells Bessent that the president wants to see him immediately.
The minister quickly stood up and left the interview chair, ending the broadcast segment.
According to the recording's timeline, the conversation resumed roughly an hour and a half later.
Journalist Wilfred Frost immediately asked Bessent what had happened and whether Donald Trump was under stress.
"No, the president is in great spirits,” Bessent replied with a noticeably trembling voice.
After the brief exchange, the treasury secretary continued outlining his economic policy views and gradually appeared more confident during the remainder of the interview.
The interruption occurred amid ongoing military tensions in the Middle East and rapidly rising energy prices.
Donald Trump has stated that he is not concerned about the recent increase in oil prices, even though his administration decided to release a significant portion of the country's strategic reserves.
The United States reportedly moved to place about 40 percent of its strategic oil reserves onto the market in an attempt to influence global supply and stabilize prices.
Despite these measures, global energy markets have continued to climb.
On March 12, the price of benchmark Brent crude once again rose above $100 per barrel, reflecting persistent uncertainty linked to the conflict in the Middle East and concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.
Analysts say the situation remains highly volatile, with investors closely watching both geopolitical developments and policy decisions from Washington.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Video footage circulating online appears to show an Iranian ballistic missile striking near the port of Fujairah in the UAE after passing through interceptor fire from a US Patriot air defense system