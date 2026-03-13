World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Speaks in Shaky Voice After Urgent White House Call

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was abruptly called to an urgent meeting with President Donald Trump while giving an interview to Sky News.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent looks on as President Donald Trump and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines participate in a bilateral meeting (54676832056)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A clip published on the broadcaster's website shows the moment when an off-camera voice interrupts the conversation and tells Bessent that the president wants to see him immediately.

The minister quickly stood up and left the interview chair, ending the broadcast segment.

Interview Resumed After Emergency Meeting

According to the recording's timeline, the conversation resumed roughly an hour and a half later.

Journalist Wilfred Frost immediately asked Bessent what had happened and whether Donald Trump was under stress.

"No, the president is in great spirits,” Bessent replied with a noticeably trembling voice.

After the brief exchange, the treasury secretary continued outlining his economic policy views and gradually appeared more confident during the remainder of the interview.

Oil Prices Continue to Rise

The interruption occurred amid ongoing military tensions in the Middle East and rapidly rising energy prices.

Donald Trump has stated that he is not concerned about the recent increase in oil prices, even though his administration decided to release a significant portion of the country's strategic reserves.

The United States reportedly moved to place about 40 percent of its strategic oil reserves onto the market in an attempt to influence global supply and stabilize prices.

Brent Returns Above $100

Despite these measures, global energy markets have continued to climb.

On March 12, the price of benchmark Brent crude once again rose above $100 per barrel, reflecting persistent uncertainty linked to the conflict in the Middle East and concerns about potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Analysts say the situation remains highly volatile, with investors closely watching both geopolitical developments and policy decisions from Washington.

