World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Softens Sanctions on Russian Oil as Prices May Hit $200 Per Barrel

World

The United States has temporarily eased restrictions on Russian oil shipments, allowing nearly 100 million barrels already in transit to be sold and delivered to global buyers. The decision comes as oil prices surge and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East threaten global energy stability.

Oil tanker Pavel Chernysh
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АльфваНбим, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Oil tanker Pavel Chernysh

The move was confirmed in a general license issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury.

The license authorizes transactions necessary for the sale, delivery or unloading of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that were loaded onto vessels before 00:01 Eastern Daylight Time on March 12, 2026. These operations are permitted until 00:01 Eastern Daylight Time on April 11, 2026.

The document emphasizes that the authorization applies only to the specific activities listed and does not allow transactions involving Iran, its government or Iranian goods and services.

Russia Sees Growing Demand for Its Energy

Kirill Dmitriev, the special representative of the president of Russia for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said the easing of restrictions is already producing results.

Commenting on reports that Thailand is ready to begin negotiations on purchasing Russian oil, Dmitriev noted that an increasing number of countries are turning to Russian hydrocarbons.

According to Dmitriev, the decision by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to relax restrictions on the import of Russian oil also applies to shipments bound for India.

He argued that the move effectively acknowledges the importance of Russian energy supplies for maintaining stability in global markets.

Washington Calls the Measure Temporary

For its part, the US Department of the Treasury described the step as a short-term measure designed to stabilize global supply.

Scott Bessent stated that easing restrictions would expand the availability of oil on the global market and help prevent supply shortages.

"This decision is intended to broaden supply and expand the global reach of existing shipments,” Bessent said, adding that the measure is temporary and will not provide significant financial benefits to Russia.

Oil Prices Break the $100 Barrier

Global oil prices surged on March 12 after several days of fluctuations around the level of $90 per barrel for the benchmark Brent crude.

During Thursday trading, the price of one barrel of Brent exceeded the symbolic mark of $100.

The latest price jump followed announcements by several countries, including the United States, about releasing additional oil volumes from strategic reserves in an attempt to stabilize the market.

However, investors interpreted the move as a sign that the crisis may be deepening, especially amid reports that Iran is effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transport routes.

Iran Warns of Possible $200 Oil

Iranian officials have warned that a prolonged conflict could push oil prices dramatically higher.

"Expect oil prices to reach $200 in the near future,” a representative of the central headquarters of the Iranian military command Khatam al-Anbiya said.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared that it would not allow any oil from the Middle East to be exported to the United States or other Western countries if the conflict continues.

Threat to Global Energy Supply

The warning followed the ongoing joint military operation by Israel and the United States against Iran.

According to Ali Mohammad Naini, an official representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran could block the transportation of Middle Eastern oil through the Strait of Hormuz for an extended period if hostilities escalate.

Energy analysts warn that such a scenario could trigger a major disruption in global energy markets and lead to a sharp spike in oil prices worldwide.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
Hotspots and Incidents
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Ambassador Says Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln Sent Clear Signal to US
World
Iranian Ambassador Says Attack on USS Abraham Lincoln Sent Clear Signal to US
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Columnists
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Popular
Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors

Video footage circulating online appears to show an Iranian ballistic missile striking near the port of Fujairah in the UAE after passing through interceptor fire from a US Patriot air defense system

Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Russian Su-34 Bombers Strike After Deadly Missile Attack on Bryansk
Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injuries to Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology Petr Ermilin Trump's Biggest Blunder: Oil Prices Return to $100 as Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Supply Lyuba Lulko Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids! Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Iran’s Hoot Supercavitating Torpedo Raises Risks for US Navy in Strait of Hormuz
US and Canada Scramble 12 Aircraft to Escort Russian Tu-142 Bombers
Iran’s Fleet Was Built for Parades, Not War
Iran’s Fleet Was Built for Parades, Not War
Last materials
Russia Warns of Possible Chemical Weapons Provocation in Ukraine Conflict
US Softens Sanctions on Russian Oil as Prices May Hit $200 Per Barrel
Iran War Debunks Myth of Absolute Superiority of Western Military Technology
Trump's Biggest Blunder: Oil Prices Return to $100 as Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Supply
Video Shows Iranian Ballistic Missile Striking Fujairah Port Despite Patriot Interceptors
Bullseye! A schoolful of screaming kids!
Conflicting Reports Emerge on Injuries to Iran’s New Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Moscow Residents Return of Communication Devices From the 1990s
Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Revenge in First Address to Nation
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Condemns Iran's Attacks on Middle East
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.