Russia Warns of Possible Chemical Weapons Provocation in Ukraine Conflict

Incidents

Russia has warned that Ukrainian forces may be preparing a provocation involving chemical weapons, according to statements by Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia's permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Chemical weapon
Photo: defenceimagery.mod.uk by Cpl James Elmer is licensed under Open Government Licence version 1.0
Chemical weapon

Speaking about the situation, Tarabrin said that Moscow possesses information suggesting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could stage an incident involving chemical agents and then accuse the Russian Armed Forces of carrying out the attack.

"Russia has information about plans by the Ukrainian armed forces to organize provocations using chemical weapons in order to subsequently accuse the Russian military,” Tarabrin said, according to TASS.

Concerns Raised at the OPCW

The statement was delivered in the context of discussions at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the international body responsible for overseeing compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

According to Tarabrin, the Russian side is monitoring developments closely and has already shared information with the organization.

Earlier Allegations by Moscow

In the summer of 2025, Tarabrin said that Russia had submitted what it described as evidence to the Technical Secretariat of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons regarding the alleged use of toxic chemical substances by Ukraine.

The diplomat also claimed that Russian specialists had identified a network of chemical laboratories on Ukrainian territory that were allegedly involved in the production of toxic substances.

According to Tarabrin, such activities would constitute a violation of the provisions of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits the development, production and use of chemical weapons.

Allegations related to chemical weapons are treated with particular seriousness in international diplomacy, as the Chemical Weapons Convention is one of the most widely supported disarmament treaties in the world.

Any confirmed use of chemical agents in armed conflict could trigger international investigations and significant diplomatic consequences.

