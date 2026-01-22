Putin Proposes Smart Diplomatic Move to Fund Peace Board Using Frozen Assets

Putin Reveals Cunning Billion-Dollar Plan for Trump

Vladimir Putin made a carefully calculated diplomatic move by proposing that Russian assets frozen in the United States be unfrozen in order for Russia to join Donald Trump's Board of Peace with the required permanent member contribution of one billion dollars.

Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump

The President of the Russian Federation stated that Moscow stands ready in principle to participate in any peace initiatives and could transfer the one-billion-dollar contribution required for permanent membership in the Board of Peace. However, he noted an important nuance: Russia could use its assets frozen in the United States for this purpose, which total between four and five billion dollars.

A Conditional Offer Tied to Frozen Assets

Commenting on the proposal, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, said such a step would directly require the unblocking of Russian assets. According to him, Russia wants this one billion dollars to go exclusively toward the reconstruction of Palestine, and the Kremlin stands ready to transfer the funds even before a final decision on participation in the board, citing the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people.

Under the charter of the Board of Peace, the one-billion-dollar payment does not finance specific operations but serves as a contribution for permanent membership for countries that seek it. In this way, Putin signals readiness to "purchase a permanent seat,” while structuring the offer so that it requires a reciprocal move from the United States regarding the frozen assets.

Not a Commitment, but a Gesture of Goodwill

This proposal does not yet amount to consent to join the Board of Peace. Putin stated explicitly that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation received instructions to study the documents and consult with partners, after which Russia would be able to respond to the invitation.

The offer also does not represent a legally binding demand on the United States. Putin framed it in cautious terms, saying Russia "could in principle” make such a contribution and even "before a decision on participation,” presenting the move as an act of goodwill without formal obligations.

Sanctions, Justice, and Strategic Leverage

Because the issue involves lifting sanctions on Russia, the proposal implies recognition of Russia's position in the Ukrainian conflict. From this perspective, the move represents not a concession but a restoration of justice. Putin added that Russia stands ready to use its remaining frozen assets in the United States for the reconstruction of Donbass, a step that also serves Russia's interests, as such expenditures would have been unavoidable.

Moscow's move shifts frozen assets from a tool of pressure and potential confiscation into an instrument of cooperation, while also fixing a political result. Putin's proposal tests the willingness of the United States to move from rhetoric that acknowledges NATO's role in triggering the special military operation through its expansion toward Ukraine to concrete actions. For Washington, the offer creates an opportunity to secure the participation of a major partner in its initiative without committing its own financial resources.

Trump may reject the offer, but in that case Russia would not join the Board of Peace.

At present, leaders of more than 35 countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Armenia, have declared their readiness to join the structure.

The United States declined to sign the Davos plan for the "postwar reconstruction of Ukraine,” citing its intention to first hear Moscow's position. As a result, discussions will also address the use of frozen assets held in Europe for Ukraine's reconstruction, a scenario that benefits Russia because those funds would not support the European military-industrial complex.