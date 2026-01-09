Russia will not simply forget the incident involving the tanker Marinera. Four retaliation scenarios are being prepared — and this is only the first stage of the conflict's development.
In every event, one can find something useful. In the story of the arrest of the tanker Marinera, Moscow has become fully convinced that Washington has no interest whatsoever in Russia's concerns. This realization removes any remaining rose-colored glasses from those who still believe in the so-called "spirit of Anchorage.”
By imposing a blockade on Venezuela's oil industry, Washington set itself the primary goal of demonstratively punishing Caracas, so that no one else in the region would dare disobey the instructions of the "white master.”
The second objective is to exert pressure on Russia in order to force it to sign a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine that is unacceptable to Moscow.
Reports about the deployment of a Russian submarine and Navy vessels to intercept the tanker have not been confirmed by Moscow. Everyone remains silent — from Dmitry Peskov to Sergey Lavrov, not to mention the country's top leadership. Most likely, this was a fake story designed to prompt Western media to speak about the "weakness of Moscow.”
As of now (January 8, 2026), Moscow is officially demanding the immediate release of the crew and the return of the vessel, stating that it reserves the right to take any retaliatory measures.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has demanded that Washington ensure humane and dignified treatment of Russian citizens. There are six Russians on board the ship (or possibly only two), while the rest of the crew consists of Ukrainians and Georgians.
It is reasonable to assume that the captain — who refused to comply with the US Coast Guard — is a Russian citizen. This would explain why Moscow supported his actions, possibly even acting on direct instructions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned that the consequences of this incident "can only be further escalation of military and political tensions in the Euro-Atlantic region, as well as a visible lowering of the threshold for the use of force against civilian shipping.”
Within Russia's information space, calls have been heard for a symmetrical response — such as introducing convoys or placing private military contractors on tankers. However, it is obvious that such steps would risk a direct confrontation with the United States, which Moscow currently cannot afford, given the resources consumed by the conflict in Ukraine.
This does not mean that there will be no response, or that one is unnecessary. Among the possible measures are the following:
Negotiations with the United States are undoubtedly underway through closed channels, and it remains to be seen how they will unfold. The primary goal is for Russia to lose nothing in Venezuela — neither markets, nor tankers, nor property.
If losses do occur, harsher measures than those described above may follow. These include the destruction of US reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea, as well as strikes on US military facilities through allies in Africa and the Middle East.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses