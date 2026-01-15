Not Betrayal but Strategy: Russia’s Changing Approach to Global Alliances

Russia Betrays Syria, Iran, Venezuela: Why Such Claims Do Not Hold Water

Claims circulating in various media outlets that Russia has betrayed Syria, Iran, and Venezuela do not withstand serious scrutiny. They overlook both historical lessons and the evolving realities of global politics.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by EgorovaSvetlana, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Coat of arms of Russia. Dove. Kremlin Palace of Congresses

One-Sided 'International Duty' No Longer Works

Ideally, Russia's relations with other countries should be structured so that economic and political ties remain stable regardless of changes in government. Ideological motivations, including anti-Western solidarity, still matter, but they are no longer decisive.

Russia is moving away from the mindset that once justified the fulfillment of a one-sided "international duty,” as seen in Afghanistan and Angola. To a large extent, it was precisely the costly support of allied states during periods of falling oil revenues that exhausted the Soviet economy and contributed to its collapse. Priorities were misjudged, and debts owed by former "brotherly” capitals were almost never repaid, with rare exceptions such as India, Turkey, Jordan, and the UAE.

Recent events suggest that Russia's leadership now places national interests above unconditional support for foreign governments, especially when sanctions make such support inefficient or even impossible. Moreover, many political elites in so-called strategic partner countries do not aspire to ruble accounts or homes in Sochi or Kamchatka. Their goals lie in Florida, California, the French Riviera, and access to Western education and citizenship for their children.

The Real Betrayal Lies Within Allied Elites

The inner circle of Bashar al-Assad abandoned the very idea of preserving a secular pan-Arab state, just as the entourage of Nicolás Maduro betrayed the principles of Bolivarian socialism of the twenty-first century. Under such conditions, it is legitimate to ask whether Russia should expend enormous resources to sustain political systems that have already lost internal cohesion.

If the Venezuelan leadership is losing on its own ground by an overwhelming margin, questions about Russia's alleged betrayal miss the point. The absence of a serious investigation into the security failures surrounding Maduro speaks volumes. Instead, political concessions were made in an attempt to reopen dialogue with the US administration, a move that appeared less like pragmatism and more like a personal betrayal of the president himself.

In Iran, accusations were made that Russia failed to assist during confrontation with Israel, while conveniently ignoring Tehran's own refusal of help in building air defense systems. If foreign intelligence services can operate freely inside the country, responsibility lies primarily with domestic institutions. No external power can compensate for a state's inability to ensure its own security.

That said, Iran has withstood these pressures, and in such circumstances, cooperation remains viable. Russia continues to supply advanced weapons, including Su-35 fighters and air defense systems, and invests in the North-South transport corridor.

The Advantages of Pragmatic Foreign Policy

It is unrealistic for any country to conduct three full-scale military engagements simultaneously, whether in Ukraine, Syria, or Venezuela. Russia's objective is not the preservation of individual political figures at any cost, but the maintenance of influence and strategic assets.

Support for structures that counter US dominance continues, even if its form shifts from direct military involvement to diplomacy and economic cooperation. Even a single veto in the UN Security Council carries significant weight.

This approach has already produced results. Russia retained its key military facilities in Syria, including Tartus and Khmeimim, by negotiating with the country's new authorities.

Argentina offers another example. Despite aligning politically with the US and rejecting BRICS membership, it remains a comprehensive strategic partner of Russia. Trade continues, visa-free travel remains in place, and economic necessity has forced Buenos Aires to prioritize markets over ideology.

If Russian oil companies maintain their presence in Venezuela, that alone would constitute a strategic success. There is no need to support aggressive US actions, but neither is there a reason to dramatize their temporary gains.

Regardless of who governs Iran in the future, a functioning North-South corridor will remain in the country's interest. Even a shah would not abandon it.